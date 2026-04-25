Erie-Prophetstown’s Ava Grawe hits two home runs: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track & field

Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invitational: Winnebago won with 122 points, followed by Fulton (120.33) and Oregon (93). Amboy (31) was seventh, and Forreston (10) was eighth.

Fulton’s event winners were Brooklyn Thoms (200), Kerby Germann (shot put, discus) and Jordin Rathburn (high jump).

Thoms, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Germann won the 4x200 relay.

Oregon’s winners were Madeline Rogers (3,200), Jillian Hammer (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Lorelai Dannhorn (triple jump) and Cheyanne Edlund (pole vault). Dannhorn, Taylor Weems, Hammer and Skylar Bishop won the 4x400.

Amboy’s Maddie Althaus won the 400.

Erie-Propetstown’s Ed Schmidt Invite: The Panthers won with 154 points, and Milledgeville (72.67) was runner-up. Morrison (36.33) took fourth.

E-P’s winners were Lexi Kapple (100), Lauren Malone (200), Jennica Norman (1,600), Rozlyn Mosher (3,200), Navonna Lopez (shot put, discus). Norman, Mosher, Jessie DeNeve, and Sarah Link won the 4x800.

Milledgeville’s Juliana Folkers, Adelle Willkinson, Brooklyn Bauier and Lauren Schubert won the 4x100 relay. Folkers, Willkinson, Audrey Schoney and Schubert won the 4x200. Willkinson also won the long jump and triple jump.

Morrison’s Zoe Milder won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Rocket Invite: Bureau Valley won with 119 points, followed by Riverdale (111) and Rochelle (97). Newman (72) was fifth, Rock Falls (61.5) was sixth, and West Carroll (11) finished eighth.

RF’s Kayla Hackbarth won the discus.

Newman’s winners included Elaina Allen (100) and Allen, Paizlee Williams, Ella Ford and Lauren McClain in the 4x200 relay.

Boys track & field

Rocket Invite: Rochelle won with 163.5 points, followed by Riverdale (90) and Rock Falls (72). Amboy (52) was fifth, Bureau Valley (45) was sixth, Newman (41) was seventh, and West Carroll (21) was ninth.

Newman’s Rylan Alvarado won the long jump.

WC’s Jack McIntyre, Collin Handel, Jacoby Cropper and Lucas Tautz won the 4x400 relay.

Amboy’s Ian Hassler won the shot put and discus.

Rock Island ABC meet: Sterling took seventh in the combined standings with 129 points among nine teams. United Township won with 304. Sterling’s Aiden Lacy won the ’A’ flight 400.

Wheaton Warrenville South invite: Dixon’s Dean Geiger won the ‘A’ 1,600, and Owen LeSage was second in the shot put. The Dukes took eighth in the combined standings at the ABC meet.

E-P’s Ed Schmidt Invite: The Panthers (78 points) edged Forreston (76) for first place as Morrison (60) took fourth, followed by Milledgeville (45) and Fulton (44).

Morrison’s Brady Anderson and Levi Milder went 1-2 in the 100 and 200. Anderson also won the 400 and led off a 4x100 win with Milder, Koltin Swaim and Xavier Baldwin.

E-P’s Braeden Punke won the 800, Gus Schultz won the 1,600, and Lane Decker won the 300 hurdles. Schultz, Punke, Justin Wainscott and Elijah Foster won the 4x800.

Milledgeville’s Konner Johnson, Draven Zier, Carsten Wade and Zy Haverland won the 4x200 relay. Haverland, Johnson, Wade and Zier also won the 4x400. Haverland took first in the triple jump.

Baseball

Newman 8, Mercer County 5: Ashton Miner hit a home run, and Garret Matznick pitched three innings to close out the home win.

Fulton 3, Rock Falls 0: Landen Leu pitched five innings, and Owen VanZuiden pitched two as the Steamers held the Rockets to five hits at Nelson Corp Field in Clinton. RF gave up two unearned runs and had four errors.

Rochelle 8, Sterling 4: Landon Kukowski had a double and two RBIs in the road setback.

Monmouth-Roseville 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Panthers fell just short at home despite being out-hit 11-2. The Titans scored twice in the top of the seventh inning.

Softball

Sterling 6, Eastland 4: Lily Martinez pitched four innings, and Layla Wright pitched three as Sterling won a third straight game. Martinez, Wright, Mya Lira and Rosie Cantu all had two hits. Olivia Castillo had a double and two RBIs. Eastland gave up three unearned runs. Emerson Mlakar led the Cougars with two RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 16, Monmouth-Roseville 1 (4 inn.): Ava Grawe launched two home runs, doubled, tripled and went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs in the home win. The Panthers had 18 hits. Wynn Renkes struck out seven.

Mercer County 16, Newman 2 (5 inn.): Brenleigh Cook led the Comets with three hits in the home setback.

Dakota 17, Rock Falls 1 (4 inn.): The Rockets were outhit 10-6 and gave up 10 runs in the fourth inning of the home loss.

Boys tennis

Rochelle 3, Princeton 2: On Thursday, David Eckardt and Noah McKinney won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Girls soccer

Oregon 5, Rochelle 2: Christine Ramirez had a hat trick for the Hawks (8-2-1, 4-1).