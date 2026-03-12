Lee County sheriff: Luck won’t save you if you drive drunk or drug-impaired

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, bringing with it parties, green beer and more to communities throughout the state.

To remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and to help keep local streets safe, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign running March 13 through 6 a.m. March 23.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, we expect celebrations throughout the entire week – plus the weekends before and after,” said Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Plan ahead for a sober ride home before you leave the house – your safety and the safety of others depend on it.”

During the enforcement period, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and cannabis, along with other drugs, including prescription medications that can affect driving. Officers will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt use rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking or biking while impaired – whether by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs – can also be dangerous, so choose a sober friend to go with you.

Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs. It’s not about luck; it’s about smart decisions.

Other important tips:

Drunk, high or otherwise impaired – it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 and report it.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and help them get a safe ride home.

Always buckle up.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.