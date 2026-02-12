Woodlawn Arts Academy announces Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser celebrating 20 years

Guests Ashley Richter (left) and Leandra Hartman show off their Kentucky Derby attire at Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 2025 fundraiser, “Off to the Races”. The event kicked off a year-long celebration of the academy’s 20-year run of providing quality artistic and educational opportunities to the Sauk Valley community. The academy will finish the year with another Kentucky Derby-themed event, “The Winner’s Circle”, on May 1. Tickets and sponsorships are available now. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Woodlawn Arts Academy will present “The Winner’s Circle,” a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser celebrating the academy’s 20-year run of providing quality arts education in the Sauk Valley.

The fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. May 1 in the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center at Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling.

The evening will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and Kentucky Derby-themed games and activities. Guests can participate in a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, drink auctions and a dessert dash, along with additional surprises throughout the night.

Derby-themed attire is encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the best hat and best-dressed.

Tickets are $50 each and are available in person at Woodlawn Arts Academy. Payment must be made by cash or check. Space is limited and advance reservations are recommended.

New this year, attendees can join the Art Dash for an additional $50. The Art Dash is a fast-paced fundraiser where participants compete for original, handmade artwork. When a participant’s number is called, they race to select one-of-a-kind pieces created by local and regional artists. A limited number of Art Dash tickets are available.

Businesses or individuals seeking to sponsor the event can call Executive Director Christy Zepezauer at 815-626-4278 or email czepezauer@woodlawnartsacademy.com.

Proceeds benefit Woodlawn Arts Academy. In the event of cancellation, all ticket sales will be considered a donation to the academy.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, in person.