Sauk Valley Bank expands community with new full-service branch in Walworth, Wisconsin

Sauk Valley Bank, a community bank dedicated to relationship-driven service, has announced the opening of a new full-service branch in Walworth, Wisconsin.

This expansion reflects the bank’s continued commitment to providing convenient access to high-quality financial services while strengthening its connection to the customers and communities it proudly serves, according to a news release.

Opening in March 2026, the new branch at 541 Kenosha St., Unit No. 1, has been strategically selected to better support local residents and businesses, according to a news release.

As a community bank focused on personal service and meaningful relationships, Sauk Valley Bank chose this location to deepen customer connections, expand service availability, and meet increasing financial needs throughout the area.

“The need for this new branch came directly from the success we have seen and the relationships we have built in the community,” said Lori Gajdzik, Harvard Market President of Sauk Valley Bank. “We are proud to grow with Walworth and provide a local banking partner that people know and trust. I look forward to getting to know our customers and providing them with the attention and respect they deserve.”

The opening of the new branch reinforces SVB’s long-standing commitment to the communities it serves. By expanding its presence in Walworth, the bank aims to further enhance access to reliable, relationship-focused financial guidance and support.

Headquartered in Sterling, Sauk Valley Bank is a locally owned, community financial institution that offers solutions that fit various customer financial needs, including personal, commercial, and agricultural.

Sauk Valley Bank, which has a 20-plus-year history, serves communities throughout Illinois, including Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon and Harvard, and Janesville, Wisconsin.

For updates and additional information as the opening date approaches, visit www.saukvalleybank.com.