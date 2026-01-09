Sterling girls basketball falls by two at Moline: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Moline 64, Sterling 62: Sterling had its five-game winning streak snapped after the Western Big 6 Conference road loss. Adalyn Voss scored 24 points and gave Moline the lead with five seconds left. Sterling did not get a look before the buzzer. Jossy James had 16 points for Sterling but fouled out with six minutes left in the game. Brenley Johnson had 14 points, Jae James scored 12 and Joslyn Green had 11 for Sterling.

Dixon 46, Rockford Lutheran 31: The Duchesses improved to 15-2 after winning their Big Northern Conference opener. Reese Dambman led the way with 23 points while Ahmyrie McGowan had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Newman 63, Hall 36: The Comets improved to 13-4 and 3-0 in the Three Rivers East after the road win.

Fulton 45, Morrison 15: Fulton’s Breleigh Hayton scored 15 points and Brianne Brennan added eight in the road win.

Princeton 45, Erie-Prophetstown 23: The Panthers were held to eight points or less in every quarter in the home setback. Payton Brandt scored 13 points and Keighley Davis had 10 for Princeton.

Byron 71, Oregon 40: Noelle Girton led the Hawks (10-7, 0-3) with 10 points in the Big Northern Conference setback.

Boys basketball

Polo 75, AFC 35: Mercer Mumford led Polo with 22 points and JT Stephenson added 21 in the win. The Marcos jumped out to a 33-7 lead after the first quarter. Otto Horner, Kyle Goldman and Kyler Willstead each scored 10 points for the Raiders.

Morrison 39, Amboy 27: Brayden Rubright led the Mustangs with 11 points and Koltin Swain had eight in the win. Ezra Parker led the Clippers with 14 points.

Eastland 44, Milledgeville 27: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 11 points and Braden Anderson added 10 in the win. Spencer Nye led the Missiles with 10 points. The Missiles led Eastland 7-0 after the first quarter.

Boys bowling

Sterling 3,230, Dixon 2,980: The Dukes were led by Aaron Fitzanko’s 596 as every Dixon bowler rolled 499 or better. Sam Gingras was second with a 563. Phelix Cervantez led Sterling with a 547 and Parker Dir added a 525.

Erie-Prophetstown 2,229, St. Bede 1,851: Zach Phillips led the Panthers with a 466 and Owen Rhodes added a 440 in the road dual win.

Oregon 3,284, Rockford Christian 2,611: Caleb Ehrler led the Hawks with a 636 and 244 high game in the road win.

Girls bowling

Geneseo 2,598, Sterling 2,575: Freshman Adaya Frohling led Sterling with a 454 in the road setback.

Boys swimming

Sterling 105, United Township 51: Sterling won all but one event in the dual win. Denver Sandrock and Colin Askegaard both won two events and swam on a pair of relay wins.

Boys wrestling

Geneseo 62, Sterling 15: Sterling’s Emmanuel Arreola had a pin at 150 pounds and Brady McCray won a 13-1 decision at 215 in the dual setback.