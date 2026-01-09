Mission Starfish Haiti trivia night set for Feb. 1 at Fulton Presbyterian Church

Fulton Presbyterian Church will host its annual fundraiser for Mission Starfish Haiti at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in its Outreach Center.

The center is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton. The cost is $15 a person, with a limit of eight people per table.

Mission Starfish Haiti is a Christian school in Gonaieves, Haiti, a town with a population of 300,000 people, that was founded in 2012 by Silentor Estil-Henderson. Estil-Henderson is a 2007 graduate of Bettendorf High School and a graduate of Iowa State University. The school enrolls 450 students.

To reserve a table or make a donation, call 563-249-3098.