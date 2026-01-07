SVCC’s Impact Program celebrates 100,000 volunteer hours

Brittany Whitman (left), working with the Impact Program at Sauk Valley Community College, volunteers Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Rotary Club’s Corn Boil and BBQ Pork Chop sale. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program is excited to ring in the new year with an incredible milestone. The program has reached 100,000 volunteer hours to date since its launch in 2021.

The achievement is a collaborative effort between Impact students and the over 280 nonprofit organizations that partner with the program to make Impact’s mission possible, according to a news release.

“Reaching 100,000 volunteer hours is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to the dedication of our students and the incredible support of our nonprofit partners,” Executive Director of Student Recruiting and Impact Program Ashleigh Sorenson said. “Together, we are shaping leaders who understand the power of giving back and the impact they can make in their own communities.”

SVCC’s Impact Program is an earned-tuition program that provides eligible students within the Sauk district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC, or until they earn their degree – whichever comes first. Students must complete 100 hours of community service before high school graduation to qualify for the program.

Impact Program Volunteer Partners are nonprofit organizations within the Sauk Valley, such as places of worship, schools, community event spaces and community-based organizations. Volunteer opportunities are posted throughout the year for students to complete their hours and establish a connection within community spaces.

Parents and students have noted that volunteering with the Impact Program has enabled them to become confident and responsible leaders who are attaining career-readiness through real-world work settings.

The Impact Program always welcomes new Volunteer Partners. For more information about the Impact Program or to learn how your nonprofit organization can partner, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu. Interested students and parents can also learn more information at svcc.edu/impact. Registration for the program begins April 1 and ends Sept. 1.