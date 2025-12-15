Shaw Local

Whiteside County property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Colby S. Dykstra to Ernie P. Dykstra Trust and Paula M. Dykstra Trust, CARROLL RD, MORRISON, $1,255,500

Kyle Andrew Wiersema and Alexandra Wiersema to Joshua Kolb, 5515 BUNKER HILL RD, FULTON, $160,000

Judy A. Bushman and Fisch Properties Llc Series Ii, 708 12TH STREET W, STERLING, $37,500

William M. King to Garrett M. Helfrich, 605 14TH AVE, STERLING, $135,000

Loren Swartley to Mark A. Johnson and Anita Y. Johnson, E 6TH ST, STERLING, $40,000

Corwell Family Properties Llc to Darla A. Paone Trust and Anthony J. Paone Trust, MARGARET CT, STERLING, $12,000

Janalee Politsch to Janalee Politsch Trust, HICKORY HILLS RD, STERLING, $0.00

Tammy J. Carlson to Jacob Dillon Baker, KINER RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $588,000

Melissa G. Lombardo to Mario Salas, 1301 12TH AVE, STERLING, $34,000

Keith R. Port to Logan Malmberg, 506 8TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $70,000

Jason A. Bush and Candace S. Bush to Maxon C. Vahle and Kylie S. Barron, 8889 BURNS RD, FENTON, $155,000

Tampico Recreation Committee to Jeffery Hinton and Deann Hinton, 106 MARKET ST W, TAMPICO, $17,500

Community State Bank to Eugene Weigant, 803 PARK STREET W, MORRISON, $20,001

Jason R. Vahle and Jamie L. Vahle to Michael R. Vahle and Mary K. Vahle, 320 PARK AVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $185,000

Carlos A. Monsalve to Raquel Hernandez Diaz, Bella Diaz Lopez, and Cynthia Hernandez, 1015 13TH STREET E, STERLING, $115,000

Daniel E. Waters to Richard L. Damhoff and Julie L. Damhoff, 15023 YAGER ROAD, MORRISON, $13,000

Michael T. Brown to Jill Near and Jason Near, 1103 PARKVIEW DR, ROCK FALLS, $312,000

Bobbie Doyle and Michael Doyle to Jessica M. Dale, 1417 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $123,500

Bradley Bohms and Kayla A. Temple to David D. Brown and Janet R. Brown, 8450 STAR RD, ERIE, $245,000

Jonathan R. Bush and Rhonda L. Bush to Makayla M. Dornbush, 18013 SPRING VALLEY RD, MORRISON, $137,500

Donald A. Ebersole and Linda K. Ebersole to Kevin P. Styles, 301 GRAPE ST S, MORRISON, $53,000

Bryan T. Milnes and Brittany L. Milnes to Lauren Homan, 411 PARK COURT LANE, MORRISON, $125,000

Katie J. Burgess and Katie J. Mccoy Fka to Teresa M. Wolber, 1310 FRANKLIN ST, ROCK FALLS, $115,000

Us Bank and Castlerock 2023 Llc, 1214 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $10,500

Janet L. Harksen to Lain Vandermyde, 309 GRAPE ST S, MORRISON, $144,900

Marilyn A. Norton to Properties 815 Llc, 606 6TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $13,000

Christopher J. Ford and Antoinette E. Ford to Alan Carter and Bethany Carter, 203 7TH ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $136,500

Dorothy S. Allen to Daniel E. Menez and Shelby L. Menez, 723 9TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $190,000

Lauren C. Homan to Jessica S. Payne, 609 11TH ST W, STERLING, $120,000

Ralph R. Leal and Maria A. Leal to Oscar L. Caisaguano and Carolina Caisaguano, 208 11TH AVE, STERLING, $35,000

Quit Claims

Brian Olson to Tracie L. Morgan and Brian L. Olson, 7535 RIDGE RD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kelly Jo Urratia to Dzehl Osmani, 1602 4TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jessica L. Lindsey to Jessica L. Lindsey and Richard T. Waechter, 503 CHURCH ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

William L. Rutherford Jr. Lp to Rutherford Memorial Llc, 1 Parcel: 21-32-300-003, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Farmers National Bank Trustee and Trust No 775987001 to Ann Farm Llc, 3 Parcels: 21-29-400-006, 21-32-200-002, and 21-32-400-001, $0.00

Susan M. Branch Trustee and James A. Branch Trust to Dorothy S. Allen and Micky J. Morfey, 905 WIKER DR, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

