Things to Do: Ukelele concert set in Fulton, have breakfast with Santa in Albany

Here’s a list of upcoming things to do in Fulton, Albany and Prophetstown:

Cookie, candy sale in Prophetstown: The Royal Neighbors are presenting the Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s annual cookie and candy sale. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 13. Stop in for some homemade treats and see the museum decorated for the holidays. Prophetstown library hosts Dungeons and Dragons play: The role-playing game club meets from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library. This is for anyone ages 10 and older. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books, etc. Stop by or call the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions. Ukelele concert Dec. 10 in Fulton: The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton are inviting the public to the Dec. 10 Wild Winter Wednesday program. Phil Vernon and the Quad-City Ukulele Club will be performing festive Christmas yules. Playing the ukulele is one of the fastest-growing crazes in the U.S., and the players will get your toes tapping as they play songs of the season. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and mill treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is handicapped accessible. The center is located at 111 10th Ave. Have breakfast with Santa in Albany: Saturday, Dec. 13, from 8:30-10 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave. There is an opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa. Cost is a donation. Remember veterans at Wreaths Across America in Albany: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.: Wreaths Across America ceremony at Lusk Cemetery to honor all veterans. Memorial wreaths will be placed on all veterans’ graves.