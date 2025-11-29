Albany has full slate of Christmas events for December

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Albany's Lusk Cemetery to honor all veterans. Memorial wreaths will be placed on all veterans’ graves. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Here’s a list of Christmas events taking place in Albany throughout December:

Saturday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon: Quarter Day Sale at Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave. All yard sale items are 25 cents. A bake sale also will be set up, with prices as marked.

Saturday, Dec. 13, from 8:30-10 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave. There is an opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa. Cost is a donation.

Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.: Wreaths Across America ceremony at Lusk Cemetery to honor all veterans. Memorial wreaths will be placed on all veterans’ graves.

Monday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.: Community Christmas caroling. Meet at the Shell Station.

Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 9 a.m.: Breakfast with Jesus at Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave. There will be a communion service followed by a cooked breakfast.

In addition, children can find Santa mailboxes at Albany Village Hall and Manon Overhead Doors in Albany. Form letters are available for the children. Children should be sure to include their address so Santa can respond.