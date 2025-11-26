Rock Falls’ 6th annual holiday light display at Centennial Park kicks off Nov. 28

Rock Falls' annual holiday light display at Centennial Park will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 27. Centennial Park is located at 508 E. 11th St. (Alex T. Paschal)

The city of Rock Falls is excited to kick off the sixth annual drive-thru holiday light display at Centennial Park this weekend.

This year, 25 beautifully crafted displays created by local businesses, churches, organizations and schools will bring the park to life with festive cheer.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 27. Centennial Park is located at 508 E. 11th St.

Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

No vehicles are allowed in Saturday, Nov. 29, as Northern Star Farm horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a Sauk Valley Food Bank canned food drive Friday, Dec. 5.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, get a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.