Sterling Main Street honored with two statewide awards at Illinois Main Street Conference

Sterling Main Street announced that it received two awards at the 2025 Illinois Main Street Conference from Nov. 12 to 14 in Dixon.

The organization was recognized for outstanding achievements in both the Design and Organization categories, celebrating the impact of its Team Up 2 Clean Up initiative and the revitalization of the Sauk Valley Under 40 young professionals network.

Honored in the Design category, the Team Up 2 Clean Up program has transformed the appearance and community pride of downtown Sterling. Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has brought together youth volunteers from across the Sauk Valley region for monthly workdays focused on litter removal and downtown beautification.

The program draws strong engagement from youths participating in Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program, school-based service groups and youth organizations, creating connections among students from multiple communities while improving the downtown environment. From April 2024 to August 2025 alone, more than 150 students contributed about 350 volunteer hours toward keeping downtown welcoming and clean.

Sterling Main Street also received recognition in the Organization category for its leadership in revitalizing the regional young professional group now known as Sauk Valley Under 40. Originally formed in 2018 as a partnership between Sterling Main Street and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the group had lost momentum in recent years. In 2025, a newly established steering committee led a thoughtful rebranding process, strengthening the group’s mission to connect, inspire and support emerging leaders across the Sauk Valley.

With a new identity, refreshed outreach and strategic programming, Sauk Valley Under 40 has seen record event attendance in 2025, renewed engagement, and stronger ties between young professionals and local businesses. Initiatives such as networking events and the Workplace Wellbeing Lunch & Learn further support professional growth and community connection.

“We’re so excited to see our community’s hard work recognized at the state level,” Sterling Main Street Executive Director Janna Groharing said. “Team Up 2 Clean Up and Sauk Valley Under 40 are growing because people – especially our younger generations – are getting involved and having fun with it. This recognition adds even more momentum, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next.”

The awards reflect Sterling Main Street’s continued commitment to implementing the Main Street approach, strengthening the community through strategic design, organization, promotion and economic vitality initiatives.

Sterling Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and revitalizing downtown Sterling through community engagement, economic development and collaborative partnerships. More can be found at sterlingmainstreet.org.