Antioch reduces property tax levy, OKs budget

The budget includes a $1.4 million investment in roads, sidewalks, and downtown improvements, of which $580,694 is funded with a federal grant secured through Congressman Brad Schneider’s office. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

The village of Antioch has approved a voluntary reduction in its property tax levy and adopted its fiscal 2027 budget.

This underscores the Village Board’s commitment to easing the property tax burden on residents while continuing financially responsible spending that supports the high level of village services provided to residents, according to a news release.

The Village Board passed the original levy of 4.98% last November, then reduced the levy to 2.3% earlier this year. The levy reduction means that the slight increase property owners will see in the village portion of their tax bill will be less than the rise of the Consumer Price Index of 2.9%.

This follows the Village Board’s direction to staff to monitor and identify an opportunity to reduce the levy if conditions allow. Based on that review, staff determined the village could reduce its levy this year while continuing to fund essential services, infrastructure needs, and still provide long-term financial stability. This effort aligns with the village’s broader goal of diversifying revenue sources to reduce the growing property tax pressure on village residents.

“We understand the burden property taxes place on Antioch families. The village is working hard for our residents to do our part to ease that burden,” Mayor Scott J. Gartner said in the release. “At the same time, this budget reflects financially responsible spending that maintains essential services such as police protection and utility services, supports infrastructure investment, and positions the village to meet community needs for the long term. There has been a lot of discussion lately about affordable housing in Lake County. Our efforts to lower property taxes are the most effective way to make living in Lake County more affordable. Until local government works to lower tax bills, there won’t be affordable housing in Lake County.”

The average Antioch home value increased from $310,185 in 2024 to $335,000 in 2025. In calendar year 2025, the average homeowner paid about $825 in village property taxes, while the average total property tax bill was about $9,740. The village’s portion represented about 8.5% of the total property tax bill.

The fiscal 2027 budget, adopted April 30, covers May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027. In the spending plan, the Village’s General Fund operating budget was reduced by 9.5% from the prior year, while maintaining the village’s policy goal of 25% General Fund reserves. No new staff positions were included, with efficiencies achieved through reorganization of existing positions and the targeted use of contracted professional services where appropriate.

The budget funds approximately $14 million in capital improvements without taking on any new debt. The budget includes a $1.4 million investment in roads, sidewalks, and downtown improvements, of which $580,694 is funded with a federal grant secured through Congressman Brad Schneider’s office.

Additionally, the village will move forward with the renovation of Centennial Park, which received $600,000 in funding from the State of Illinois. It also calls for a new Public Works facility and a $7.6 million investment in water and sewer infrastructure, and funding for law enforcement equipment and police building needs. The budget also supports enhanced cybersecurity and business continuity efforts, while continuing popular, free village-sponsored community events.

“The combined actions reflect a balanced approach,” Village Administrator Andrew Lichterman said in the release, “Our goal is to reduce the burden on taxpayers where possible while continuing to invest in public safety, infrastructure, operational effectiveness, and the quality of life residents expect.”