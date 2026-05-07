Six Flags launches Pre-K season pass

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation invites families with young children to kick off summer early with a limited-time, free Pre‑K Pass offering children ages 3 to 5 free admission for the entire season at 22 parks across North America. (Jordan Sternberg)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation invites families with young children to kick off summer early with a free Pre‑K Pass offering children ages 3 to 5 free admission for the entire season at 22 parks across North America.

Available from April 22 through May 31, the free Pre‑K Pass provides unlimited visits all season long for eligible children, helping families create unforgettable memories together while enjoying world‑class thrills and family entertainment.

“At a time when families are watching their budgets very closely, the Pre‑K Pass provides real value while helping create a season full of fun experiences kids and parents will remember for years,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags.

To participate, families complete three steps:

Have an eligible Pass or Membership—includes a valid 2026 Silver, Gold or Prestige Season Pass or Membership.

Register the Pre-K Pass online through May 31.

Activate the Pre-K Pass at the park entrance on a regular operating day through May 31. A valid birth certificate or passport showing the child’s age is required at activation, and the child must be present.

The Pre‑K Pass is valid at the following parks: California’s Great America, Canada’s Wonderland, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores, Dorney Park, Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor Arlington, Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, Hurricane Harbor Rockford, Hurricane Harbor, Splashtown, Kings Dominion, Six Flags Darien Lake, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags New England, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags White Water.

There is a limit of two Pre-K passes per valid 2026 Pass or Membership. Kids 2 and younger already receive free admission to all Six Flags parks, and do not need a Pre-K Pass.

The Pre‑K Pass is not valid at the following locations: Hurricane Harbor Concord, Los Angeles, Oaxtepec and Phoenix; Kings Island; Knott’s Berry Farm; LaRonde; Schlitterbahn New Braunfels; Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Magic Mountain, Mexico and Qiddiya City. Benefits and parking are not included with the Pre‑K Pass. The pass is not valid for park buyouts or separately ticketed events, unless otherwise noted.

For information or to register for the Pre‑K Pass, visit sixflags.com/pre-k-pass.