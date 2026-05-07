Pomeranian needs TLC in forever home

Cherry is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 7, 2026. (Photo by Bri Huerta for Save-A-Pet)

Cherry says, “My original home would hit me and this left some scars on my heart. My last home said that I was loving and affectionate with them, but also protective. Unfortunately, I just didn’t care for their cats and kids. I do get along with dogs.

“I can be pretty active and playful and enjoy a nice game of fetch. I also sit and give paw. Can you help me heal emotionally? I promise to love you with all my little heart!”

This Pomeranian mix is about 7 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.