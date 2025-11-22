Rep. LaHood visits Lee County Council on Aging to thank staff, greet senior citizens

The Lee County Council on Aging welcomed U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, on Nov. 7 for a special visit recognizing the dedication and service of the agency’s employees.

During his visit, LaHood thanked staff members and volunteers for their hard work and commitment to serving seniors throughout Lee County. He expressed his appreciation for the programs and services that help older adults remain active, independent and connected within their communities.

In addition to meeting with staff, LaHood enjoyed greeting participants of the council’s popular euchre group, who gather regularly for friendly competition and social engagement.

“We were delighted to have Congressman LaHood visit and recognize the efforts of our team,” said Susie Welch, executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging. “Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of seniors every day, and his visit was a meaningful reminder of the importance of that work.”

The Lee County Council on Aging provides services including transportation, nutrition programs, outreach and social activities to promote independence and well-being among senior citizens in Lee County.