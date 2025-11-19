Sterling to host 2 open houses about rental inspection program

The city of Sterling will host open houses from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Sterling City Hall for information on the rental inspection program.

Landlords, renters, tenants and anyone interested in learning more about the program can attend.

Learn about how the program works, what property owners and renters need to know, the inspection process and how to stay compliant.

If someone attends, they can get questions answered, share feedback, get a clear idea of what and how it will happen and what is expected of tenants and property owners.

Property owners who register during one of the two open houses will have registration fees waived.

For inquiries, email mreglin@sterling-il.gov or call 815-632-6624.