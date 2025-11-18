Five Sauk Valley girls basketball players to watch for 2025-26 season

Sterling’s Joslynn James lays it in against United Township last season at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jossy James, Sterling, jr., G

James is Sterling’s top returning scorer and recently announced her commitment to Valparaiso University. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.9 assists per game last season. James was an all-Western Big 6 Conference first-team and IBCA All-State third-team selection. She helped Sterling earn a sectional title and tallied 127 steals, 105 assists and hit 71 of 172 3-pointers (41%).

Sterling junior Joslynn (Jossy) James (Photo contributed by Sterling)

Camrynn Jones, Polo, sr., G

Jones averaged a team-high 17.9 points and 7.1 assists with 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 3 steals per game last season. She was a unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick, IBCA All-State special mention and Illinois Media All-State honorable mention in Class 1A. She eclipsed 1,000 points as Polo’s career scoring leader.

Polo's Camrynn Jones (Photo submitted by Polo High School)

Gisselle Martin, Newman, so., G/F

Martin averaged 14.7 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. She was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference East first-team selection as a freshman.

Newman’s Gisselle Martin puts up a shot against Mendota Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ahmyrie McGowan, Dixon, jr., G

McGowan averaged 10 points and led the team with 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest last season. She was an all-Big Northern Conference first-team selection for a Dixon team that reached the sectional final.

Dixon's Ahmyrie McGowan (Photo contributed by Dixon)

Aniyah Sarver, Oregon, sr., F

Sarver averaged a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds per game with 1.8 steals last season. She was an all-BNC honorable mention.