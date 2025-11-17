Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces results of fall enforcement campaign

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a successful Halloween enforcement campaign, resulting in zero impaired driving arrests and zero citations for seat belt and child safety seat violations.

Additionally, officers issued five citations for speeding and two citations for disobeying a stop sign.

Law enforcement agencies across Illinois participated in this statewide effort to save lives by removing impaired drivers from the roads and ensuring more drivers and passengers were properly buckled up.

The fall enforcement campaign, which ran from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, was part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives.

Special attention was given to late-night enforcement, as data shows that this is when the highest number of impaired driving incidents and unbuckled fatalities occur.

This enforcement effort was made possible through federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.