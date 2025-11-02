Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Anya Anaya

Oregon's Anya Anaya (298) runs at the Class 1A Winnebago Regional on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at the Levi and Ester Fuller Memorial Forest Preserve. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Anya Anaya

School: Oregon

Sport: Cross country

Year: Freshman

Why she was selected: She placed 11th at the Class 1A Winnebago Regional with a time of 18:57.5 in the 2.85-mile race to help the Hawks advance to the sectional as a team. Anaya ran a personal record 19:56.0 three miles at the sectional to close her season as Oregon took 10th. She placed 31st individually.

Anaya is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. She responded to a Q&A below.

What drew you to cross country and how did you first get into it?

Anaya: I have always loved running since I was young. My mom and dad would always go on runs and I wanted to run fast enough to stay with them so I joined the local track club. This piqued my interest in anything to do with running, so when I was in sixth grade, I began my first year of cross country and went on to be a three-time state qualifier.

What do you like about cross country? Have you learned anything from it?

Anaya: I love the whole cross-country experience. Cross country has brought me so many friends and has taught me how kind people can be. It has also taught me to keep a strong mindset.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Anaya: The past few years my mindset has not been the best so my goal has been to improve my mindset steadily over the season. The people who surround me such as my family, team, coaches and friends have all contributed to helping me improve my mindset.

Oregon's Anya Anaya (center) runs at the Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invitational held at Shady Oaks Country Club near Amboy on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

What stood out about this year’s team?

Anaya: These girls I have trained with have been working nonstop since the end of June. We as a team have been putting in the work and I believe we have a chance at making it to state as a team.

Any highlights for you so far this season?

Anaya: Being able to create new friendships with teammates and being able to grow mentally.

What has it meant to be able to contribute and have success as a freshman?

Anaya: I have been so grateful to be able to contribute to a dedicated team of athletes who support and lift each other up. It does not matter if you may be a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior we are all working towards improving and helping each other along the way.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Anaya: I will be doing track and field during the second semester of school and am looking into doing some photography for the yearbook.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Anaya: My favorite book is “The Outsiders.”

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Anaya: I love to eat Culver’s with friends and family after meets.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Anaya: My favorite movie is “27 Dresses.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Anaya: One of my favorite bands is Paramore.

Any favorite school subjects?

Anaya: Some of my favorite classes this year are Art Foundations and Spanish 1.

Any idea what you want to do after high school?

Anaya: After high school I want to study Forensic Psychology.