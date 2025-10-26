Dixon boys cross country wins Sterling regional: Saturday’s Sauk Valley sports roundup

Third place finisher Averick Wiseman of Dixon heads for the finish. His time was 15:27.40. Sterling hosted a Class 2A regional at Hoover Park on Saturday, October 25, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Boys cross country

Dixon wins Sterling regional: The Dukes opened their quest for a Class 2A state title by winning the Sterling regional with 41 points, 20 ahead of runner-up Aurora Central Catholic. Sterling (218) took eighth.

Dixon’s Averick Wiseman (15:27.40) took third and Dean Geiger (15:36.85) was fourth. Keegan Shirley was seventh, Ethan Carter was 10th and Westin Conatser was 17th for the Dukes.

Sterling’s Charles Johnson took 18th and will advance individually to the Lake Villa Sectional next Saturday. Isaiah Rojob was 36th for Sterling, just short of advancing individually.

Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser (15:04.40) was first and Belvidere North’s Judah Binger (15:18.88) was second individually.

Ian Finney leads Rock Falls: Finney took ninth and Michael Kopitas took 24th for the Rockets to advance to the Sherrard sectional next Saturday. Erie-Prophetstown took third to advance as a team, led by Braden Punnke (8th) and Nathan Punke (11th). Adain Garcea was 19th, Gus Schultz was 34th and Justin Wainscott was 35th for the Panthers.

Winnebago regional: Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez took 12th to advance to the Sherrard sectional next Saturday. West Carroll’s Roscoe Davies (15th) also advanced individuall. Forreston took seventh and advanced as a team, led by Landon Graden (22nd). Levi Bocker (36th), Noah Genandt (40th), Eli Weilacher (56th) and Casen Grobe (65th) also scored for the Cardinals. Newman freshman Samuel Gascoinge took 74th but did not advance.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Byron's Tim Starwalt (center) checks his time as he leads the pack with Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez (right) at the 1A Winnebago Boys Regional on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at the Levi and Ester Fuller Memorial Forest Preserve. Starwalt won the race 14:17 while Gonzalez placed 12th in 15:03. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls cross country

Sterling, Dixon advance to sectional: The Golden Warriors tallied 111 points to take fourth at the Class 2A Sterling Regional and advance as a team to next Saturday’s Lake Villa sectional. Dixon (119) took fifth to also advance as a team.

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett was runner-up in 18:38.08 as Aurora Central Catholic’s Cecilia Hilby (18:28.73) was first.

Sterling’s Lacy Updike was 16th and Jaz’Mya Castaneda took 18th, followed by Lillian Hauck and Sophia Davis right behind one another.

Dixon’s Kamryn Rogers was 13th, Kyara Chavez was 26th, Lily Haws was 28th and Ava Hagler was 52nd.

Rock Falls advances to sectional: The Rockets took second at the Class 1A Alleman Regional to advance as a team to next Saturday’s Sherrard sectional.

Kat Scott’s sixth-place finish led the Rockets and Brenna Burlack was 17th, Ashley Rodriguez and 18th and Emma Peterson was 22nd. Addison McCallister was 45th for the Rockets.

E-P’s Rozlyn Mosher, Jennica Norman and Jessie DeNeve also advanced individually. The Panthers were eighth as a team.

Winnebago regional: Oregon took third to advance as a team to the Sherrard sectional next Saturday. Anya Anaya (11th) led the Hawks, Madeline Rogers was 19th and Jillian Hammer was 20th. Evelyn Anderson was 23rd and Mari Rager was 30th, followed by Lorelai Dannhorn and Christine Ramirez.

Newman’s Grace King took 21st and advanced individually.

Eastland-Pearl City (7th) advanced as a team, led by Deyanise Nieves (33rd) and Adelle Wilkinson (36th).

Volleyball

Fulton goes 5-0 at Stillman Valley: The Steamers beat Lena-Winslow (25-21, 25-14), Stillman Valley (14-20, 20-11, 15-7), Rockford Jefferson (20-13, 20-13), Byron (20-9, 20-13) and Oregon (20-18, 20-8) to wrap up the regular season. Chloe Wilkin totaled 31 kills and Kerby Germann (35 digs) had 27. Jada Schaver had 10 aces and Brianne Brennan had 49 assists and 24 digs.

Girls swimming

Sterling takes third at Big meet: The Warriors tallied 71 points, behind only meet host Moline (212) and Galesburg (112) at the Western Big 6 Conference meet. Sterling’s Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren, Hazel Pham and Aven Habben were runner-up in the 200 medley relay. The finish earned them honorable mention all-Big 6. Clark, Lofgren, Habben and Pham took third in the 200 free relay.

Boys soccer

Byron 1, Oregon 0: On Friday, the fourth-seeded Hawks battled but fell short in a Class 1A regional final matchup against the top-seeded Tigers. Oregon finished the season 15-10. It was their most wins in a season since going 16-9 and winning a regional title in 2019.