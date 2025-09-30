Whiteside County property transfers for Sept. 22 to 26, 2025

Warranty deeds

Ebenezer Reformed Church to Buckwalter Properties Ltd, 405 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $80,000.

Janice E Workman to Benjamin B Brackemyer and Makayla R Brackemyer, 13190 Locust Court, Morrison, $250,000.

Susanne Hondley to Lisa Hatten and Thomas Hatten, 908 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $169,900.

Ronald L Russell to Christopher M Tucker and Kathryn M Tucker, 13360 Blue Goose Road, Morrison, $240,000.

Chad D Molina and Jackie Molina to Latoya Denise Lewis, 806 W. 12th St., Sterling, $185,000.

James P King to Dalton R Swanson, 4524 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $190,000.

Pervez Hai to Steven Schneider, 513 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $22,000.

Luke John Jones to Donna M Obrien and Michael J Obrien, 7640 Felton Road, Prophetstown, $296,000.

Rsr Development Llc to Janelle L Clayton, one parcel in Chestnut Court, Fulton: 07-10-100-076, $18,000.

Holesinger Farms Inc to Rsr Development Llc, Lot 17 Hunters Ridge, Fulton, $0.

Tracie L Morgan to Tara J Ambrozi, 204 W. 7th St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston to Heath L Anderson, 17150 Timber Drive, Sterling, $273,000.

Terry L Boseneiler and Penny J Boseneiler to Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston, 601 Washington St., Prophetstown, $125,000.

Kaitlynn E Obrien and Christopher E Obrien to Richard Marin and Debra Marin, 2000 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Mary K Stoner, formerly known as Mary K Gassman, and Dillon J Stoner to Maria Lemus and Efrain Lemus Cardenas, 1827 2nd Ave., Sterling, $175,000.

Lynn A Schultz, Douglas L Schultz and Ls Carpenters Inc to Kyle Young, 306 E. 12th St., Rock Falls, $12,900.

Ray A Pope and Meredith Pope to Ashley Butler, 208 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $139,000.

Michael J Urish and Lindsey A Urish to Ryan Jacob Lee Pinkston, 505 Oak Ave., Sterling, $78,000.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, James W Hostetler Trust and Sharon E Hostetler Trust to Grant Garretson and Shirley Garretson, 23-27-351-001, 23-27-400-003 and 23-34-100-001, $0.

City of Sterling to Carol Camps, 406 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $500.

Idalia Sanchez to State Of Illinois DOT, 403 9th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Kelli D Walker to State Of Illinois DOT, 1202 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Raymond Rentals Llc to State Of Illinois DOT, 1102 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Paul Bartolomei and Teodora Bartolomei to State Of Illinois DOT, 1501 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Larry G Mccormick Trust, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry G Mccormick, trustee, to Tony Cook and Christina Henry, 2951 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $55,200.

Deed

Whiteside County Clerk to Oak Street Properties Llc, 505 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Executor’s deed

Marcia Snyder Estate to Cynthia A Ramirez and Randall G Scott, 801 14th Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

Matthew S Reutzel to Shana S Reutzel, 509 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $0.

Pamela A Hasselbacher to Eric A Hasselbacher, 513 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Lance E Williamson to 7220 Ag Llc, 322 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $0.