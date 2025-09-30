Shaw Local

Sauk Valley

Whiteside County property transfers for Sept. 22 to 26, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty deeds

Ebenezer Reformed Church to Buckwalter Properties Ltd, 405 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $80,000.

Janice E Workman to Benjamin B Brackemyer and Makayla R Brackemyer, 13190 Locust Court, Morrison, $250,000.

Susanne Hondley to Lisa Hatten and Thomas Hatten, 908 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $169,900.

Ronald L Russell to Christopher M Tucker and Kathryn M Tucker, 13360 Blue Goose Road, Morrison, $240,000.

Chad D Molina and Jackie Molina to Latoya Denise Lewis, 806 W. 12th St., Sterling, $185,000.

James P King to Dalton R Swanson, 4524 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $190,000.

Pervez Hai to Steven Schneider, 513 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $22,000.

Luke John Jones to Donna M Obrien and Michael J Obrien, 7640 Felton Road, Prophetstown, $296,000.

Rsr Development Llc to Janelle L Clayton, one parcel in Chestnut Court, Fulton: 07-10-100-076, $18,000.

Holesinger Farms Inc to Rsr Development Llc, Lot 17 Hunters Ridge, Fulton, $0.

Tracie L Morgan to Tara J Ambrozi, 204 W. 7th St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston to Heath L Anderson, 17150 Timber Drive, Sterling, $273,000.

Terry L Boseneiler and Penny J Boseneiler to Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston, 601 Washington St., Prophetstown, $125,000.

Kaitlynn E Obrien and Christopher E Obrien to Richard Marin and Debra Marin, 2000 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Mary K Stoner, formerly known as Mary K Gassman, and Dillon J Stoner to Maria Lemus and Efrain Lemus Cardenas, 1827 2nd Ave., Sterling, $175,000.

Lynn A Schultz, Douglas L Schultz and Ls Carpenters Inc to Kyle Young, 306 E. 12th St., Rock Falls, $12,900.

Ray A Pope and Meredith Pope to Ashley Butler, 208 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $139,000.

Michael J Urish and Lindsey A Urish to Ryan Jacob Lee Pinkston, 505 Oak Ave., Sterling, $78,000.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, James W Hostetler Trust and Sharon E Hostetler Trust to Grant Garretson and Shirley Garretson, 23-27-351-001, 23-27-400-003 and 23-34-100-001, $0.

City of Sterling to Carol Camps, 406 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $500.

Idalia Sanchez to State Of Illinois DOT, 403 9th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Kelli D Walker to State Of Illinois DOT, 1202 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Raymond Rentals Llc to State Of Illinois DOT, 1102 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Paul Bartolomei and Teodora Bartolomei to State Of Illinois DOT, 1501 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Larry G Mccormick Trust, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry G Mccormick, trustee, to Tony Cook and Christina Henry, 2951 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $55,200.

Deed

Whiteside County Clerk to Oak Street Properties Llc, 505 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Executor’s deed

Marcia Snyder Estate to Cynthia A Ramirez and Randall G Scott, 801 14th Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

Matthew S Reutzel to Shana S Reutzel, 509 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $0.

Pamela A Hasselbacher to Eric A Hasselbacher, 513 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Lance E Williamson to 7220 Ag Llc, 322 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $0.

