Lee County volunteers recognized with Teamwork Award at 50th anniversary Master Gardener conference

Lee County Master Gardeners received a Team Award at the 2025 University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Conference. Lee County Master Gardeners pictured with the award are (from left) Judy Truckenbrod, Mary Kathryn Stenzel and Karen Stenzel. (Photo provided by Lee County Master Gardeners)

Local communities did not go unnoticed at the 2025 University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Conference, held Sept. 4-5 in Springfield.

This year’s annual conference marked 50 years of the Master Gardener program’s mission of helping others learn to grow. The celebration featured hands-on workshops, a timeless garden and historical home tours, and a keynote session on designing gardens that appeal to all five senses in the garden.

A panel discussion with former yet foundational Extension staff highlighted the program’s roots in communities and its continued growth through connection across Illinois.

“It’s been five decades since this program’s purposeful start and mission to help others learn to grow,” said Candice Anderson, state Master Gardener specialist. “Over the years, this program has grown more than just plants; it has built strong relationships that continue to connect communities across Illinois.”

Each year, the Master Gardener Awards recognize exceptional projects and volunteers who exemplify leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Nominations are submitted in three categories: Outstanding, Teamwork, and Sustained Excellence, and are reviewed by the state Master Gardener advisory committee, which evaluates and scores each submission based on established criteria.

This year’s award recipients from Lee County were recognized for their outstanding contributions to projects such as the Lee County Jr. Garden and Kids in the Kitchen program to help youths answer the question “What do I do with this food now that it is harvested?” These projects and volunteer efforts reflect the shared commitment to improving neighbors’ lives through gardening.

“This local program has expanded the abilities of all participants in the Kids in the Kitchen class and affected what the participants choose to grow in the next Jr. Garden growing season,” said Bruce J. Black, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

Lynn Borg, Jen Cooter, Darla Emmert, Zack Moss, Karen Stenzel, Mary Kathryn Stenzel, Nancy Strock, Judy Truckenbrod, Nancy Wadsworth, and Kandy Wright, all with Lee County Master Gardeners, were recognized for their volunteerism.

Over 70 youths have gone through both programs since the Lee County Jr. Garden started in 2017. Each of these youths has not only expanded their garden growing skills, but now has the skills to use and process the foods they harvest for their families.