SVCC Art Gallery features local artist Les Allen’s photography

Sauk Valley Community College hosts local artist Les Allen for a new exhibit titled “The Shape of Light.” The exhibit runs from now to Nov. 20, and takes place in the Sauk Art Gallery. The gallery is open during campus hours and is free to the public.

The Sauk Art Gallery will host an artist talk and reception from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Allen is based in Dixon and specializes in fine art traditional black and white photography. Using a large-format view camera, Allen captures the surreal and abstract elements of the world around him in the high resolution that a large film negative can achieve.

With over 50 years of work in his craft, Allen is a master printer, creating luminous and mesmerizing images that challenge perception and invite viewers into a dreamlike realm. His photographs, a manifestation of his deep connection with nature, convey his instinctual understanding of light, shadow and composition. Evoking emotions, provoking thought and inspiring viewers to explore their own intuitive connections with the world, Allen’s work has earned him multiple awards.

