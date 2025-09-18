Sauk Valley Community College names Jon Mandrell as next president

Sauk Valley Community College has chosen one of its own to lead the institution into its next chapter.

The board of trustees unanimously selected Jon Mandrell, vice president of academics and student services, as the college’s seventh president. He will officially begin his presidential duties June 1, 2026.

“In Dr. Jon Mandrell, we have found a leader who embodies the spirit of the Sauk Valley community while bringing a vast amount of experience to our students, faculty, and staff,” SVCC Board Chair Bob Thompson said in a news release. “Dr. Mandrell’s application process was supported by an overwhelmingly positive campus-wide evaluation recommending him in all aspects required of an exceptional college president. We are confident that Jon will lead our institution with integrity and humility, embracing our mission and building on an unparalleled legacy left by our retiring president, Dr. David Hellmich.”

For Mandrell, who first set foot on campus as a child and later as a student, the appointment represents a lifelong dream.

“I’ve spent my entire life at Sauk. … I met my wife there as a student. I proposed to her in the parking lot where we used to meet before going into class together,” Mandrell told Shaw Local. “I just always wanted to lead the college as much as I possibly could. I feel like Sauk has been the common denominator in my life.”

Mandrell will be the first Sauk alumnus to hold the presidency. That fact, he said, carries deep significance.

“I think that’s where I became really emotional when I found out that I had been selected,” Mandrell said. “I felt this weight of, I am one of us. As a student and an alum, I bear a lot of responsibility, but that also inspires me to do a great job and to best prepare the college for the future.”

Over the years, Mandrell has worked to expand dual credit opportunities, career-technical programs and partnerships with K-12 schools. Looking ahead, he said a major focus will be on strengthening the school’s role in meeting the region’s workforce needs. He highlighted initiatives in nursing, teaching and law enforcement, as well as a proposed public safety building that would house the criminal justice program and the police academy.

“By moving our criminal justice program and our police academy together, we can bring in other partners around the community into that space and become more efficient,” Mandrell said. “We could also use that vacated space to expand health care programs.”

Mandrell said community colleges will face significant hurdles in the years ahead, pointing to competition, funding pressures, and the need to better prepare students for higher education. He said improving college readiness and addressing workforce development will be top priorities, with strong collaborations with area employers playing an essential role.

While many colleges nationwide have faced declining enrollment, Sauk has seen growth. Mandrell attributes that success to long-standing relationships. He also pointed to opportunities for future expansion, particularly in health care, public service, manufacturing, and technology fields such as cybersecurity.

Mandrell said he is grateful to build on Hellmich’s legacy. He pointed to the Sauk Valley Leadership Program as one of Hellmich’s lasting contributions that he intends to continue.

“He has left some very big shoes to fill, but I’m so proud to see how he has positioned our college,” Mandrell said. “I feel so inspired to be able to step into that with who we are as a college and what our future looks like.”

Mandrell, who has also served as president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Murfreesboro, brings experience in both higher education and law enforcement. He began his career as a police corporal in Oregon, later becoming chief of police in Polo.

During that time, he taught as an adjunct professor at Sauk, an experience that deepened his connection to the college. He said he is grateful for the trust placed in him as he prepares to take on the presidency.

“I want to thank our college community and our board of trustees for trusting in me to be its seventh president,” Mandrell said. “I’m so honored, and it is one of my life’s greatest milestones.”