Sauk Valley Community College’s Mandrell receives Friends of Education award

Regional Superintendent of Schools for ROE 47 Christopher Tennyson (right) presents Dr. Jon Mandrell with the Friends of Education Award. (Photo Provided By Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Vice President of Academics and Student Services, Jon Mandrell, received the Friends of Education Award from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools on Monday, Aug. 18.

The award honors individuals committed to the success of public education and the mission of the Illinois Education Association.

Mandrell was nominated by Christopher Tennyson, regional superintendent of schools for Regional Office of Education 47.

“Dr. Mandrell has volunteered to provide many of our school districts support with their crisis plans,” Tennyson said in a news release. “Jon has helped organize two trainings for our districts and first responders, along with providing equipment and other resources. Jon has also had all the administrators at Sauk go through crisis training so they could help out in case any of our schools would need them. Jon has always been a strong advocate for school safety, and we really appreciate all the help and support he has provided for many of our school districts.”

Earlier this year, Mandrell received the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator Award, which recognizes college leaders who demonstrate support for student success inside and outside the classroom.

Mandrell leads the college’s academic and student service departments, overseeing their direction and success. He previously served as dean of Instructional Services and a faculty member in the Criminal Justice department at SVCC.

Before transitioning to education, Mandrell worked in law enforcement, including several years as an Oregon police officer and later serving as chief of the Polo Police Department.