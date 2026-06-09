Mermaids, reptiles, rainbows. Oh My! Ottawa Family Pride Festival returns Saturday

Residents take a seat by the fountain at Washington Park during the annual Ottawa Pride Fest. (Photo Provided By The HumanKIND Initiative)

Crowds larger than the population of Ottawa itself are expected to fill downtown this weekend as organizers prepare for the fifth annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival and Parade on Saturday.

The fest has grown dramatically since its debut in 2022, when just under 5,000 people attended. Today, it’s a completely different story.

Organizer Dylan Conmy said last year’s event had roughly 17,000 visitors and this year is expected to draw well over 20,000 people.

“That first year, I was just happy that we were able to use the parks,” Conmy said. “I don’t think anyone ever expected it to get this big in such a short amount of time.”

That increase in attendance has also expanded programming this year, bringing in more than 120 vendors along with a slate of new family-friendly attractions.

“It’s crazy the amount of work it takes to make everything happen logistically, but once the day finally comes together, it’s a very humbling feeling,” he said. “It never ceases to amaze me just how many people show up to support the event here in a rural area.”

Organizers Julia Peterson, Heather Pursley and Dylan Conmy gather at Prairie Fox Bookstore in Ottawa in May 2022 while planning the inaugural Family Pride Festival. The event has since grown into the Ottawa Family Pride Festival and Parade, now expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees downtown on Saturday, June 13. (Scott Anderson)

The pride parade will kick off on the day at 10 a.m. in downtown Ottawa, with festivities continuing throughout the day in Washington Park and the Jordan Block.

This year’s parade grand marshals are Nina West and Darienne Lake, both alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race. West also appeared on Broadway in “Hairspray”.

After the parade, The Exotic Summit Reptile Show is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Washington Park, while Magic Matt will also perform at 11 and again at 3:30 p.m. in the Jordan Block.

An inflatable obstacle course with water slides will also be available in Washington Park as a fundraiser, with participation set at $2 for two runs through the course.

Conmy said that it’s been a point of emphasis among organizers to keep bringing in activities that children enjoy and that also work well with the expected heat.

“One of our big goals this year was to really build out the children’s activities so families have more to experience and enjoy together,” he said. “Plus, the day is usually a scorcher so the water slides will also be nice.”

Parader holds baby with pride flag on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Jordan Block Park in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Among other events, the drag show will begin at noon in Washington Park, while DJs and live music will run throughout the afternoon.

Charles Van Horn Entertainment will be the main DJ in Washington Park.

The Flannel Junkies, a local 1990s cover band, will open on the Jordan Block stage, followed by DJ Vinyl Messi taking over later in the day with DJ Recho Inferno doing music and karaoke in Washington Park.

Windy City Mermaids will also return, offering appearances and photo opportunities, while face painting and vendor booths and being spread out across downtown.

For more information on vendors and performances, visit Humankind Initiative’s website or Facebook page.