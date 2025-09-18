Fiesta Day Parade steps off Sept. 20 in Rock Falls, celebration concludes in Sterling

Emmanuel Arreola and Dasia Lewis were announced as Fiesta King and Queen Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the Taste of Fiesta celebration in Rock Falls. The two earned a $1,000 scholarship and will be featured in the Fiesta Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20. (Alex T. Paschal)

The annual Fiesta Day Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and ending in Sterling.

The 2025 parade route will start at McDonald’s in Rock Falls, travel north on First Avenue, cross the bridge into Sterling and continue north on First Avenue, then turn left onto East Fourth Street for one block, turn left onto Locust, travel south for one block, then turn right on West Third and disperse by County Market/Sauk Valley Bank.

Road closures

There will be multiple road closures in Rock Falls due to the Fiesta Day Parade. Beginning about 12:45 p.m., First Avenue (Route 40) will be closed from 12th Street in Rock Falls to the Rock River.

East 10th Street, East 11th Street, Avenue A, Mary Avenue, Avenue B, Avenue C and Avenue D in Rock Falls also will be affected by the parade staging and lineup from about noon until the last entry is on the parade route. The Avenue G bridge will be open for traffic, but drivers should expect delays. The detour route will be Route 30 to 12th Avenue.

Officers and barricades will be in place to direct traffic and to ensure the safety of parade spectators. The Rock Falls Police Department asks residents not to drive around or move any barricades.

Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira said the safety and well-being of all attendees is the top priority. As in past years, the department will be deploying all available resources, including patrol officers, traffic control personnel and specialized units, to ensure a safe and secure event for all, he said.