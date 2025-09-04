DNR honors volunteers from Franklin Grove, Dixon and across the state

A crowd gathers on the lawn of the grist mill at Franklin Creek State Park Saturday, June 22, 2024 for a summer solstice celebration and fundraiser for the park. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has named 11 individuals and organizations as its 2025 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year, including two groups from Franklin Grove and Dixon recognized for their vital roles in conserving and maintaining Franklin Creek State Natural Area.

The Franklin Creek Conservation Association of Franklin Grove, formed in 1981, was Illinois’ first volunteer group to improve idle state land for park use. The group has led major restoration projects and operates a reconstructed 1847 grist mill at the site.

Nearby in Dixon, the Rock River Trail and Horseman Association has developed and maintained key facilities at Franklin Creek, including an equestrian arena, trail system, and campground. Members regularly assist staff with trail clearing, debris removal and restoration efforts.

“IDNR is grateful for the dedication of volunteers and support groups who help maintain and promote our state parks, historic sites, museums, outdoor safety, and conservation projects,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Their extraordinary work and sacrifices benefit all Illinois residents, and we are proud to recognize them.”

The list of 2025 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year also includes Harl Jones, Highland; Joan Wientjes, Metropolis; Jim and Melissa Blood, Springfield; Art Schuetz, Highland; Michael Toohey, Ottawa; Warbler Ridge Champions, Coles County; Susan Lutton, Carbondale; Dave Glacinski, Lexington; and Traci Brandenburg and the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, Dundee.