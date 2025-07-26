The 2025 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Softball Team

First team
Allie Anderson, Morrison, jr., C: Illinois Coaches Association All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, All-Northwestern Upstate Illini Conference South first-team pick who hit .448 with a team-high 34 RBIs to help the Fillies reach the Sweet 16.
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon, sr., IF/OF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, first-team All-Big Northern Conference selection who hit .425 with a .496 OBP and 1.321 OPS. Had 51 hits, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 55 stolen bases.
Bella Duncan, Morrison, sr., P: ICA All-State first-team pick in Class 2A, NUIC South first-teamer and conference player of the year. She hit .606 with five home runs, 15 doubles, four triples, 13 stolen bases, 25 RBIs and 46 runs scored. Went 16-3 in the circle with a 0.88 ERA, five no-hitters and one perfect game, striking out 308 batters in 127 innings to help lead the Fillies to the Sweet 16. Western Michigan recruit.
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., IF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, All-TRAC East first-team selection who hit .556 with 30 hits, 12 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Carl Sandburg College recruit.
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, jr., IF/P: All-NUIC South first-team pick who hit .549 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. Posted a 1.20 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.
Zoe Kunau, Fulton, so., OF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC West first-team selection who hit .532 with a school-record 59 hits and 38 stolen bases.
Mya Lira, Sterling, jr., SS: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 3A, first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selection who hit .475 with 33 runs scored.
Lucy Oetting, Newman, jr., IF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A and All-Three Rivers East first-team shortstop who hit .422 with two home runs, 14 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Marley Sechrest, Sterling, sr., C: First-team All-Big 6 selection hit .387 with 33 RBIs.
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon, sr., OF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 3A and a first-team All-BNC selection. Hit .479 with a .543 OBP, 1.290 OPS, 34 hits, eight doubles, four triples and one home run. Scored 21 runs and stole 17 bases. Indian Hills Community College recruit.
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy, sr., C: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC South first-team selection who hit .563 with a .596 OBP and 1.492 OPS. Had 49 hits, 22 doubles, one home run, 12 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
Gianna Vance, Newman, fr., P: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A, All-TRAC East second-team selection who hit .470 with a .561 OBP and 1.409 OPS. Hit five home runs with 37 RBIs and struck out 111 batters in 121 innings.
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo sr., P: All-NUIC South first-team pick hit .458 with 27 hits, five doubles and one home run. Struck out 98 batters in 70 innings pitched. Judson University recruit.
Kira Wilson, Fulton, sr., IF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC West first-team selection hit .419 with 49 hits, 38 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. SVCC recruit.
Second team
Allie Abell, Dixon, sr., P
Lily Cantu, Sterling, jr., OF
Belle Curley, Fulton, jr., U
Resse Germann, Fulton, sr., C
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville, sr., IF
Kiera Karlson, Amboy, jr., OF
Jesslyn Krueger, Rock Falls, sr., IF/OF/P:
Lily Martinez, Sterling, jr., P
Elle Milnes, Morrison, so., IF
Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls, sr., C/IF
Alyssa Padia, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., IF
Wynn Renkes, EP, so., P/INF
Amiyah Rodriguez, Newman, sr., OF
Hannah Ryan, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., C
Honorable mention
Amboy: Leighton Gulley, Peyton Payne
Bureau Valley: Kadyn Haage, Carly Reglin
Dixon: Delaney Bruce
Eastland: Vanessa Allen, Izzy Ames, Tatum Grim, Keara Kaus, Olivia Klinefelter
E-P: Paezleigh Hudgin, Lily Swatos
Forreston: Ayla Kiper, McKenna Rummel, Aubrey Sanders
Fulton: Averi Bush, Jessa Read, Haley Smither, Kylie Smither
Milledgeville: Brinley Hackbarth, Kennedy Livengood, Lexis Grenoble, Loren Meiners, Olivia Wooden
Morrison: Madi Armitage, Kaylee Pruis, Bella Scachette, Ava Duncan, Kiyah Wolber
Newman: Kayle Benyo, Brenleigh Cook
Oregon: Isabelle Berg, Olivia Ortega
Polo: Cam Jones, Izabella Witkowski
Rock Falls: Zoey Silva
Sterling: Bree Taylor, Kaity Taylor, Rosie Cantu
West Carroll: Dom Lego