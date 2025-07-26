The 2025 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Softball Team

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler takes a cut Thursday during a game in May at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

First team

Allie Anderson, Morrison, jr., C: Illinois Coaches Association All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, All-Northwestern Upstate Illini Conference South first-team pick who hit .448 with a team-high 34 RBIs to help the Fillies reach the Sweet 16.

Morrison’s Allie Anderson drives the ball to right for the Fillies first run of the game against Milledgeville Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon, sr., IF/OF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, first-team All-Big Northern Conference selection who hit .425 with a .496 OBP and 1.321 OPS. Had 51 hits, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 55 stolen bases.

Oregon's Ella Dannhorn tags Warren-Stockton's Emma Janecke as she successfully steals second base on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Bella Duncan, Morrison, sr., P: ICA All-State first-team pick in Class 2A, NUIC South first-teamer and conference player of the year. She hit .606 with five home runs, 15 doubles, four triples, 13 stolen bases, 25 RBIs and 46 runs scored. Went 16-3 in the circle with a 0.88 ERA, five no-hitters and one perfect game, striking out 308 batters in 127 innings to help lead the Fillies to the Sweet 16. Western Michigan recruit.

Morrison's Bella Duncan zeroes in on home plate as she pitches Oregon on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Oregon Park West. The Fillies won the game 5-0 with Duncan also hitting a double and home run. (Earleen Hinton)

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., IF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, All-TRAC East first-team selection who hit .556 with 30 hits, 12 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Carl Sandburg College recruit.

Erie Prophetstown's Jaylynn Hamilton dive back to first base safely beating the tag by Newman's Claire Von Holten during a Tuesday, May 6, 2025 game in Prophetstown. The Panthers outscored the Comets 8-2. (Jessie Otten)

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, jr., IF/P: All-NUIC South first-team pick who hit .549 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. Posted a 1.20 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

Kendra Kingsby - Milledgeville sophomore

Zoe Kunau, Fulton, so., OF: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC West first-team selection who hit .532 with a school-record 59 hits and 38 stolen bases.

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau makes a diving attempt in centerfield against Amboy Wednesday, May 21, 2025, during a regional semifinal softball game. (Alex T. Paschal)

Mya Lira, Sterling, jr., SS: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 3A, first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selection who hit .475 with 33 runs scored.

Sterling’s Mya Lira fires to first for an out against Belvidere North Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Class 3A Regional final in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lucy Oetting, Newman, jr., IF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A and All-Three Rivers East first-team shortstop who hit .422 with two home runs, 14 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Newman short stop Lucy Oetting fires across the diamond Tuesday at Little Siberia Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Marley Sechrest, Sterling, sr., C: First-team All-Big 6 selection hit .387 with 33 RBIs.

Sterling’s Marley Sechrest celebrates a two-run double by teammate Lily Martinez against Moline Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon, sr., OF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 3A and a first-team All-BNC selection. Hit .479 with a .543 OBP, 1.290 OPS, 34 hits, eight doubles, four triples and one home run. Scored 21 runs and stole 17 bases. Indian Hills Community College recruit.

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler takes a cut Thursday, May 22, 2025, during a game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy, sr., C: ICA All-State second-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC South first-team selection who hit .563 with a .596 OBP and 1.492 OPS. Had 49 hits, 22 doubles, one home run, 12 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

Tyrah Tyrah Vaessen (Photo provided by Makenzie Kessel/Makenzie Kessel)

Gianna Vance, Newman, fr., P: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A, All-TRAC East second-team selection who hit .470 with a .561 OBP and 1.409 OPS. Hit five home runs with 37 RBIs and struck out 111 batters in 121 innings.

Newman’s Gianna Vance winds up for a pitch Wednesday, April 16, 2025, against Bureau Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo sr., P: All-NUIC South first-team pick hit .458 with 27 hits, five doubles and one home run. Struck out 98 batters in 70 innings pitched. Judson University recruit.

Polo's Cheyenna Wilkins pitches against Forreston during a Thursday, May 2, 2024 game at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Kira Wilson, Fulton, sr., IF: ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 1A, All-NUIC West first-team selection hit .419 with 49 hits, 38 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. SVCC recruit.

Fulton’s Kira Wilson connects for a fielder’s choice against Amboy Wednesday, May 21, 2025, during a Regional semifinal softball game. (Alex T. Paschal)

Second team

Allie Abell, Dixon, sr., P

Lily Cantu, Sterling, jr., OF

Belle Curley, Fulton, jr., U

Resse Germann, Fulton, sr., C

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville, sr., IF

Kiera Karlson, Amboy, jr., OF

Jesslyn Krueger, Rock Falls, sr., IF/OF/P:

Lily Martinez, Sterling, jr., P

Elle Milnes, Morrison, so., IF

Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls, sr., C/IF

Alyssa Padia, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., IF

Wynn Renkes, EP, so., P/INF

Amiyah Rodriguez, Newman, sr., OF

Hannah Ryan, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., C

Honorable mention

Amboy: Leighton Gulley, Peyton Payne

Bureau Valley: Kadyn Haage, Carly Reglin

Dixon: Delaney Bruce

Eastland: Vanessa Allen, Izzy Ames, Tatum Grim, Keara Kaus, Olivia Klinefelter

E-P: Paezleigh Hudgin, Lily Swatos

Forreston: Ayla Kiper, McKenna Rummel, Aubrey Sanders

Fulton: Averi Bush, Jessa Read, Haley Smither, Kylie Smither

Milledgeville: Brinley Hackbarth, Kennedy Livengood, Lexis Grenoble, Loren Meiners, Olivia Wooden

Morrison: Madi Armitage, Kaylee Pruis, Bella Scachette, Ava Duncan, Kiyah Wolber

Newman: Kayle Benyo, Brenleigh Cook

Oregon: Isabelle Berg, Olivia Ortega

Polo: Cam Jones, Izabella Witkowski

Rock Falls: Zoey Silva

Sterling: Bree Taylor, Kaity Taylor, Rosie Cantu

West Carroll: Dom Lego