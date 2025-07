Whiteside County property transfers for June 30 to July 3, 2025

Warranty deeds

Mark L Henson to Elvis James Bahena, 1309 3rd Ave., Sterling, $89,000.

Angel Mendoza to Seth Williams and Jordan Williams, 1312 E. 15th St., Sterling, $119,000.

Theresa M Massa to Joel M Papineau and Penny Papineau, 6909 Wilmot Road, Erie, $220,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Qasim Ali Rajih and Mayada Malik Alshareefi, 1060 Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $98,000.

Darin Dehaan, David Dehaan, Jon Dehaan and Franklin E Dehaan to Lissett Cruz and Gumaro Cruz, one parcel on Clearwater Drive, Rock Falls, and 4103 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $260,000.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Kyia Series, 1208 W. 5th St., Sterling, $0.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Central Series, 1009 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Paul E Bartolomei to Gray Dot Properties LLC, 607 1st Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Michael A Meier to Klocke Building Rental Co., 613 W. 4th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Matthew G Harrison and Christine L Harrison to Karen Depotter, 309 11th Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Michelle Young to Mercedes E Mancera, 202 11th Ave., Sterling, $146,500.

Michael J Brearton to Vaughn F Maxfield and Martina J Maxfield, 308 N. Jackson St., $7,000.

Ronald P Cook and Sandra L Feldberg to Abby Cox, 1804 11th Ave., Sterling, $139,900.

Cynthia Mckinley to Ryan M Rieger and Kathleen A Rieger, 910 St. Joseph St., Sterling, $185,000.

Charlene Denise Mclain to Jonathan C Provo, 20532 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $250,000.

Maria G Gonzalez to Arthur Dean Suplee III and Bryn Marie Suplee, 412 E. 5th St., Rock Falls, $175,000.

Devan Richard Kuhlemier and Addyson Mae Kuhlemier, formerly known as Addyson Mae Bales, to Adam S Meenen, 219 Ave. B, Rock Falls, $87,000.

Gary Blazier to Phillip A Gerbitz and Patricia M Gerbitz, 600 E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $170,000.

Rex Young to Douglas B Knochenmus, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-03-400-003, $0.

Kelcie Wallen, formerly known as Kelcie Haeffner, to Natalia Sanchez Hickman, 709 4th Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

James P Helms to Properties 815 LLC, one parcel on Buell Road, Sterling: 05-17-276-006; $86,000.

Norma L Porter to Matthew Stanley Megli and Lydia Ferne Near, 29650 Grennan Road, Rock Falls, $355,000.

Luann Meyer to Anna Jayne Meltzer, Konner W S Conklen and Konner Ws Conklen, 2215 Deets Road, Sterling, $130,000.

Gloria J Sproul, trustee, Gloria J Sproul Trust, and David H Sproul Trust to Samuel D Twining, 1005 Ave. G, Sterling, $105,000.

Anthony P Noto to Michael J Salvaggio Jr and Alice L Salvaggio, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $26,500.

Ronald E Christian and Susan V Christian to Ronald E Christian Trust and Susan V Christian Trust, 8581 Star Road, Erie, $0.

City Of Sterling to Bradi D Schrader, 2106 E. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Randall Houzenga to Nathan E Dykema, one parcel on 22nd Avenue, Fulton: 01-33-130-005, $22,000.

Deeds

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township, 02-12-300-007; and two parcels in Clyde Township: 03-17-300-001 and 03-18-400-005, $0.

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-02-400-007, $0.

Terrance M Hoehn and Ruth M Hoehn to Ruth M Hoehn Family Trust and Terrance M Hoehn Family Trust, 16210 Strawberry Road, Morrison, $0.

Robert D Hewes to Robert D Hewes Trust, 13235 Blackhawk Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Charles J Hamstra and Judith K Hamstra to Charles J Hamstra Trust and Judith K Hamstra Trust, two parcels in Albany Township: 06-36-200-00 and 12-01-200-002; eight parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-31-200-004; 07-31-300-001; 07-31-300-002, 07-31-300-003, 07-31-300-006, 07-31-400-002, 07-32-100-005 and 07-32-300-001; and two parcels in Newton Township: 13-06-100-005 and 13-06-200-001, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Beverly A Winn to Beverly A Winn Trust, 23705 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Robert E Marruffo to Mauro P Marruffo Jr, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-20-408-005, $0.

Brandon G Schmidt to Brandon Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt, 13554 Treva Drive, Morrison, $0.

Bridget L Eyrich to Scott A Eyrich, 515 E. Knox St., Morrison, $0.

Ernest K Cook and Calynn M Cook to Spectra Investment Group LLC, 405 E. 5th Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Paul M Naftzger to Paul M Naftzger and Karen K Naftzger, 14131 Ufkin Road, Albany, $0.

City Of Sterling to Anthony P Noto, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Susan E Farthing to Anthony A Farthing and Andrew M Farthing, 18138 Covell Road, Morrison, $0.

Angel Chino and Tammy Chino to Angel Chino and Tammy Chino, 407 1/2 W. 8th St., Sterling; 806 Ave. E, Sterling; and 1304 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $0.

Tammy L Ravel and Robert L Ravel to Tammy L Ravel Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-14-200-001, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

Jeffrey V Amport, trustee; Kiersten R Amport, trustee; and Mga Joint Trust to Kenneth J Arnold Trust and Jandy R Arnold Trust, 12822 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $437,500.

Douglas J Coppotelli Trust to Kaylie Matera, 2100 Steven St., Rock Falls, $133,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co, trustee; Trust No 23405 and The Land Trust Company, trustee, to The Egidi Group II LLC, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-14-301-009, $0.

Nancy K Munson Trust to Evan M Ernst and Hannah C Kehl, 308 W. 2nd Ave., Lyndon, $224,900.

David R Lyon Trust and Nadine Lyon Trust to Lyon Legacy Acres LLC, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-35-400-001, 15-35-400-002, 15-35-400-003, 21-01-100-005, 21-01-200-002, 21-02-200-003 and 21-02-400-002, $0.