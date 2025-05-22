Forreston, Fulton baseball advance to regional final: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Fulton 4, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: Chase Dykstra pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk to help the team advance to the Class 1A Amboy Regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday. Caden Wilkin had two hits and two RBIs from the leadoff spot and Dane VanZuiden added three hits and scored twice. Nolan Reuff was saddled with the pitching loss after striking out eight, walking one and allowing nine hits.

Forreston 6, Amboy 1: Kendall Erdmann led the top-seeded Cardinals with three RBIs as Forreston out-hit Amboy 11-7. Forreston advanced to face Fulton on Saturday. Quinn Leffelman and Bryson Deery led Amboy with two hits apiece.

Eastland 12, West Carroll 0 (5 inn.): Peyton Spears pitched four innings, striking out seven, and Cole Huber closed out the no-hitter to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A Eastland Regional final against Thursday’s winner of Pearl City and Milledgeville. Phineas Mullen led the Cougars with three hits, including a home run, with five RBIs. The Thunder managed just two walks.

Sterling 4, Davenport North 0: Sterling got the win despite being out-hit 4-2 at home. Eli Penne pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and two walks allowed for Sterling. Nick Capp had a sacrifice in the win as Sterling scored three unearned runs.

Softball

Orangeville 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (4 inn.): The Raiders were held to just one hit and three walks in the loss at the regional semifinal matchup.

Milledgeville 11, Eastland 10: The third-seeded Missiles held off the eighth-seeded Cougars as Olivia Wooden led the team with four RBIs in the Class 1A Milledgeville Regional semifinal win. Loren Meiners added two hits and two RBIs as Milledgeville advanced to Friday’s regional final at 4 p.m. against the winner of West Carroll and Galena.