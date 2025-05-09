Eastland baseball and softball win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports roundup

Baseball

Eastland 11, Polo 1 (6 inn.): At Polo, Brayden Jackson had three hits and drove in four to lead the Cougars to the Northwest Upstate Illini win over the Marcos for the second straight day. Brody Simons homered and drove in a pair for Eastland (15-8, 8-3). Gage Zeigler had an RBI for Polo (4-15, 4-9).

Newman Central Catholic 21, Kewanee 3 (5 inn.): At Kewanee, Garret Matznick, Chase Decker and Michael Morse drove in three runs each as the Comets cruised in the Three Rivers Conference East Division game. Morse and Garet Wolfe combined to strike out five for Newman (21-3-1, 11-0).

Byron 11, Dixon 0 (5 inn.): At Dixon, the Dukes were no hit by the Tigers in a Big Northern Conference contest. Dixon fell to 12-7, 9-5.

Forreston 11, Pearl City 1 (6 inn.): At Pearl City, Alec Schoonhoven allowed two hits and struck out 13 as the Cardinals cruised in the NUIC. Daniel Koehl, Brady Gill and Mickey Probst had a pair of RBIs each for Forreston (23-4, 8-2). Brandon Hille had an RBI for Pearl City (13-10, 6-4).

Amboy 9, Milledgeville 1: At Amboy, Carson Barlow allowed just two hits as the Clippers cruised by the Missiles in the NUIC. Barlow and Quinn Leffelman had three RBIs each for Amboy (11-10, 4-5). Blake Wooden had an RBI for Milledgeville (7-12, 3-5).

Rockford Lutheran 11, Oregon 4: At Oregon, Bryce Becker had a pair of RBIs as Oregon started fast with three runs in the first before the Crusaders pulled away in the BNC. Kade Girton and Jack Washburn had RBIs for Oregon (10-14, 4-9).

Softball

Eastland 13, Polo 1 (5 inn.): At Polo, Keara Kaus and Alyson Knutti had three RBIs each as the Cougars rolled in the NUIC. Kaus also struck out five and allowed one hit for Eastland (7-11, 4-4). Chey Wilkins had an RBI for Polo (4-14, 4-5).

Morrison 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (4 inn.): At Ashton, the Fillies stayed perfect in the Northwest Upstate Illini with the win over the Raiders. Elle Milnes homered and drove in five and Ava Duncan doubled twice and knocked in two for Morrison (14-4, 8-0).

Kewanee 13, Newman Central Catholic 0 (5 inn.): At Kewanee, the Boilermakers limited the Comets to three hits in the TRAC contest. Kaylee Benyo, Veronica Haley and Lucy Oetting had hits for Newman (7-14, 3-7).

Rock Falls 4, Dixon 1: At Rock Falls, the Rockets scored three times in the fifth inning to take the Big Northern Conference contest. Zoey Silva went the distance in the circle, striking out six and Julia Renner and Abi Skibinski had RBIs for Rock Falls (10-18, 7-6). Allie Abell struck out four for Dixon (8-8, 5-7).

North Boone 10, Oregon 0: At Oregon, Ella Dannhorn doubled for the only hit of the day for the Hawks (18-10, 7-6) as they fell to the Vikings in the BNC.

Sterling 13, Alleman 0 (5 inn.): At Sterling, Kaity Taylor and Mya Lira doubled and drove in two as the Golden Warriors won in the Western Big Six. Olivia Castillo and Lily Cantu drove in a pair of runs each for Sterling (14-5, 9-2).

Pearl City 12, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): At Pearl City: Kendra Kuhlemeier had four hits and three RBIs and struck out eight over five to lead the Wolves in the NUIC. Jorja Johnson and Natalie Lotz had a pair of RBIs each for Pearl City (15-11, 5-4).

Girls soccer

Dixon 7, Rochelle 1: At Dixon, the Duchesses won their seventh game in their last eight, improving to 12-5-1 with the nonconference win over the Hubs.

Girls track and field

Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championships: At Monmouth, Newman Central Catholic finished fourth with 68 points and Erie-Prophetstown seventh with 51 points. Elaina Allen won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Comets. Allen, Lauren McClain, Paizlee Williams and Ella Ford won the 4x200 relay for Newman. Sarah Link won the 800 for Erie.