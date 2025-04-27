Sauk Valley fifth graders get close-up view of farm careers at annual Ag Expo

Elsie Viall of the Ashton-Franklin Center FFA brought in her porcine friend London to meet fifth graders from Lee County on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Ag Expo. (Alex T. Paschal)

AMBOY — Ranging from porcine to equine and growing to droning, 300 fifth graders attended the annual Ag Expo on Friday, April 25, at the Lee County 4H Fairgrounds in Amboy.

The students moved through 18 different workshops where they learned about careers, animals and technology in agriculture.

The event is sponsored by Lee County Ag in the Classroom, Lee County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lee County Farm Bureau and Lee County Extension. This is the 17th year of the event.