Dixon High School forensics class gets answers to burning questions

Dixon High School science teacher Ryan Deets lights up a model home Tuesday, April 22, 2025, outside of DHS. Deets is teaching arson investigation in the school’s forensics science class. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Project by project, a Dixon High School science teacher set fire Tuesday to his class members’ homework.

Ryan Deets teaches the school’s forensics arson class. Students were directed to form teams and build model homes strictly for the purpose of setting them ablaze.

The study is used as a method for students to learn about burn and smoke patterns. Classes met outside Tuesday to watch their work go up in flames as Dixon City Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl stood by to douse the fire.

The models will be deconstructed and studied in an attempt to decide whether arson can be determined as the cause of each fire.