Newman’s Evan Bushman pitches win over Hall: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Newman’s Evan Bushman fires a pitch against Hall Monday, April, 21, 2025. Bushman threw a complete game in a 3-1 win for the Comets.

Baseball

Newman 3, Hall 1: Hall loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but Newman held on as Evan Bushman pitched a complete game in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference East win.

Ashton Miner and Chase Decker each had RBIs as the Comets (12-2-1, 4-0) remain in first place in the conference.

Bushman finished with six strikeouts, allowing just four hits and two walks. Hall’s lone run was unearned after the Comets started the seventh with an error. Bushman struck out two before a Hall single and hit batter. Noah Plym knocked in a run before Bushman’s last strikeout ended the game.

“My arm was just getting tired toward the end,” Bushman said. “You’ve just got to pitch through it. ... I know towards the end it kind of got scary, but we worked through it, and it went well.”

The game was a pitchers’ duel as Noah Plym went six innings for Hall (10-7, 3-2). He struck out three, allowing just three hits and one walk. Newman took advantage of errors in the win, as all three runs were unearned.

Newman coach Kenny Koerner said Bushman has been a workhorse.

“He wants the ball,” Koerner said. “He goes really deep in the game, and he does a nice job of mixing pitches.”

Rock Falls 5, Oregon 1: Rock Falls’ Ethan Mathews pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing just three hits and one walk in the BNC road win. Connor Fritz led the Rockets with two RBIs. Kade Girton had two hits and an RBI for Oregon.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Rock Falls shortstop Ethan Moeller fields a ground ball against Oregon on Monday, April 21, 2025 Oregon High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Dixon 7, Stillman Valley 5: The Dukes scored three runs in the third and four in the fifth in the Big Northern Conference road win. Exadrian Diaz had two hits and two RBIs for Dixon.

United Township 2, Sterling 0: UT’s Dom Stottler pitched a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts, allowing four hits and three walks in the Western Big 6 Conference win. Sterling’s Drew Nettleton pitched six innings with four strikeouts and one walk, allowing just five hits on the road.

Princeton 6, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Princeton scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to earn the comeback win. Tristan Hovey scored a run and knocked in another for the Panthers in the road setback.

Softball

North Boone 20, Dixon 0 (4 inn.): The Duchesses were out-hit 13-4 in the road loss. Kennedy Haenitsch had two singles for Dixon.

Oregon 16, Byron 0 (5 inn.): Isabelle Berg went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in Oregon’s win. Ella Dannhorn and Emma Schlichtmann each had a home run and two RBIs for the Hawks.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Princeton 9: E-P scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and Ayden Klendworth closed the door in relief as the Panthers won a back-and-forth road contest. Lilly Swatos led E-P with three RBIs.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 6, Eastland 1: Elizabeth Rife struck out 14 Cougars and walked four in a no-hitter at Eastland.

Orangeville 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (5 inn.): The Raiders were out-hit 20-2 in the home loss.

Boys tennis

Alleman 5, Sterling 4: The Warriors fell just short in the Big 6 dual after three singles wins and one in doubles. Sterling’s Xavian Prather, Jereston Falls and Traizen Falls each had singles wins. In doubles, Aron Rivera and Prather won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.