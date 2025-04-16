Sterling Main Street’s annual car show is May 4

Owner, Paul K Le Tang of Rock Falls, waves from his 1966 orange Ford Bronco at the 11th annual Sterling Main Street car show on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace. (Payton Felix)

STERLING — Sterling Main Street’s annual car show, now in its 12th year, returns Sunday, May 4, to the Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St. in downtown Sterling.

“Moving our car show to the Marketplace last year was a huge success with a record number of vehicles attending. We look forward to being able to continue to grow the show in this new location,” said Robin Duncan, Main Street Board president and Car Show committee chair.

Early registration is now available online at sterlingmainstreet.org/events/car-show/ or by stopping into the Main Street office during business hours. Registration will open at 8 a.m. onsite the day of the event.

It is a judged show. All makes, models and years are welcome. Awards will be presented to the Top 40, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show.

Judging begins at noon and the show closes after awards are presented, around 2:30 p.m..

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with the drawing at 2 p.m. before the awards ceremony begins. The registration fee for vehicles entering the show is $12 in advance or $15 day of. Spectator admission is free.

3-D Sound will be the emcee for the day. Breakfast will be available on site from the Twin City Farmers Market. Additional food vendors, including the Sterling Optimists and Main Squeeze, will be available onsite as well.