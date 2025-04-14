April 14, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Lexi Rodriguez a finalist for AAU Sullivan Award

Sterling native had decorated volleyball career at Nebraska

By Drake Lansman
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez serves during a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Aug. 30, 2024 in Lincoln, Neb. Rodriguez, a Sterling native, is a three-time all-Big Ten first-team performer for the Cornhuskers. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez serves during a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics) (Garrett Hawkins/Garrett Hawkins)

Sterling graduate and Nebraska volleyball alum Lexi Rodriguez is one of six finalists for the AAU Sullivan Award, which recognizes the nation’s best collegiate and Olympic athletes.

The five other finalists are Trey Augustine of Michigan State/USA Hockey, Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Lee Kiefer of USA Fencing and US figure skater Ilia Malinin.

From aausports.org: “Since 1930, the AAU Sullivan Award has been annually presented to highlight the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate, Olympic or other similar elite level in the United States. In addition to athletic excellence, the award recognizes the strong qualities of leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship the chosen athlete holds on and off the playing field.”

The winner is determined by a public vote and will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who now plays professionally for LOVB Omaha, finished her volleyball career as one of the best in Cornhuskers history. She is the program’s career digs leader, a four-time AVCA All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player or Libero of the Year three times.

She received the key to the city in Sterling in December.

Members of the Kelly family, Jamaeson (left), 9, Hayden, 11, Geneva, 7, and Gillian, 14, grab autographs from volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Sterling.

Sterling graduate and standout volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shows off the key to the city during a ceremony at city hall. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSA
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.