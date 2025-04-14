Lexi Rodriguez a finalist for AAU Sullivan Award

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez serves during a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics) (Garrett Hawkins/Garrett Hawkins)

Sterling graduate and Nebraska volleyball alum Lexi Rodriguez is one of six finalists for the AAU Sullivan Award, which recognizes the nation’s best collegiate and Olympic athletes.

The five other finalists are Trey Augustine of Michigan State/USA Hockey, Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Lee Kiefer of USA Fencing and US figure skater Ilia Malinin.

From aausports.org: “Since 1930, the AAU Sullivan Award has been annually presented to highlight the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate, Olympic or other similar elite level in the United States. In addition to athletic excellence, the award recognizes the strong qualities of leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship the chosen athlete holds on and off the playing field.”

The winner is determined by a public vote and will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who now plays professionally for LOVB Omaha, finished her volleyball career as one of the best in Cornhuskers history. She is the program’s career digs leader, a four-time AVCA All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player or Libero of the Year three times.

She received the key to the city in Sterling in December.