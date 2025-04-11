‘Paddle to the Amazon’ featured at Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society’s April 13 presentation

STERLING — Dana Starkell will present his story, “Paddle to the Amazon,” on Sunday, April 13, at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society’s meeting in Sterling.

This presentation, based on his amazing trip from Canada to Brazil, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Starkell grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and just a year after graduating high school undertook the two-year canoe trip his father had been planning since he was 9 years old. They paddled through 13 countries from Winnipeg to Belem, Brazil. The story about their adventures became a bestselling book, “Paddle to the Amazon”.

This epic tale unfolds with encounters with pirates, near-death experiences, battling ferocious hurricanes and desperate moments of hunger. Hear about their triumph against all odds, ultimately earning them a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

This free event is open to the public and starts at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St. in Sterling, with refreshments after the program.