The 9th Hole mini golf course tees up in Sterling’s Northland Mall

Owner Matthew Hicks lines up a shot Tuesday, April 8, at his new mini golf course, The 9th Hole Mini Golf & More, inside Sterling's Northland Mall. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — A new mini golf course is coming to Sterling’s Northland Mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway.

The 9th Hole Mini Golf & More will have a soft opening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, and from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Owner Matthew Hicks said the grand opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Hicks, who also teaches building trades at the Whiteside Area Career Center and owns a construction business, built the 13-hole course, which he said will change periodically to keep things interesting.

The 9th Hole also features a large wooden pool table with colored and numbered soccer balls. The game is played like a standard game of pool except that players stand on the table and kick the balls instead of using a pool cue.

“I’ve been watching Facebook and what people are looking for in the area, and mini golf comes up quite often in the conversation,” Hicks said.

Hicks said that during the school year, the course will be open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $9 per person to play and Hicks said there will be deals periodically.

Hicks said that down the road, he would like to open an indoor go-kart and arcade to go along with the mini golf course.