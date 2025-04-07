Rochelle man dies in single-vehicle crash

OGLE COUNTY – A Rochelle man died following an early morning crash Saturday on state Route 64 northwest of Rochelle.

Douglas Carr, 55 of Rochelle, was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 5:35 a.m. following the single-vehicle crash near the intersection with Kent Road, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

“Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection of Kent Road in rural Rochelle. An initial investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling westbound on IL Route 64 when it crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane before entering the south ditch,” according to a news release. “After entering the ditch the vehicle proceeded into the field where it overturned coming to rest on its roof.”

The incident is still under investigation. Deputies were assisted by Hillcrest Fire and EMS, Rochelle Fire and EMS, and the Illinois State Police.