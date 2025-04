Rosemary Johnson hangs a work by local artist Karen Tucker Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Loveland House in Dixon for the 2025 Phidian Art Show. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The Phidian Art Club is getting ready for its 2025 show.

Held at the Loveland House, 513 W. Second St., in Dixon, organizers brought in submissions Monday to be included in the exhibit.

Awards will be handed out Thursday, April 3, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Any works submitted that sell will not be assessed a commission, but donations to the club are appreciated. Leslie Pappas of Riverside will be this year’s judge and will hand out a total of 25 awards.