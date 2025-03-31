The Next Picture Show in Dixon hosts its first student art show

Fifty-five artists submitted 88 pieces for the first student art show Friday, March 28, 2025, at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. The show had works from six local high schools. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College art professor Glenn Bodish judged and handed out awards for The Next Picture Show’s first student art show Friday, March 28, 2025, in Dixon.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Sauk Valley Community College Art Professor Glenn Bodish acts as judge Friday, March 28, 2025, for a student art show at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. For the first time, the gallery hosted a show for students in grades 9-12. The show will be on display until April 26. (Alex T. Paschal)

Spearheaded by TNPS Assistant Director Jazmin Martinez, the show brought in 55 high school students submitting 88 pieces of work with mediums ranging from charcoal to ceramic and paint to pen.

The show was sponsored by Ken Nelson Auto Group so there were no entry fees for the students who wanted to showcase their artistic skills.

Bodish recognized nine young artists with awards, two in 3D design and seven in 2D. Sculpture “Snake in Hell,” by Makenzie Doane of Rock Falls High School, took the Best of Show in 3D and “Portrait,” a charcoal sketch by Caylee Hummel of Amboy High School, took the 2D Best of Show.

The works will be on display until April 26.