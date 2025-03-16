Early bird registration open for Midwest Summit on Leadership in Dixon

DIXON — You’re not going to want to miss this year’s speakers at The Midwest Summit on Leadership on Thursday, May 15, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

Registration is live. Secure early bird pricing through April 15. Join aspiring leaders and proven difference makers for what will be an inspiring experience.

Keynote speakers

Tamara Ghandour: “Moving at the Speed of Innovation: Amplify Human Capital for Business Breakthroughs”

At the forefront of human-centered innovation, the impact of Tamara Ghandour’s groundbreaking work can be seen in individuals and teams across the globe. She blends neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and business strategy to make innovation, culture and leadership tangible and accessible. As the creator of the Everyday Innovators personality assessment and author of “Innovation is Everybody’s Business,” she helps leaders and teams unlock their innovative potential, drive meaningful breakthroughs, and build high-performing teams.

Nick Kittle: “Achieving Transformation Acknowledging, Assessing, and Surviving Change”

Transformations can be both personal and professional. In order to truly achieve transformation, however, we must assess, acknowledge, and survive the change. Nick will explore the no-holds-barred truth about personal and professional transformation. Attendees will learn why change is important, the psychology behind it, and how we can energize ourselves and our organizations by harnessing our passion for delivering exceptional results.

Jean Marie DiGiovanna: “How to Think Like a Renaissance Leader in the Age of AI”

We are navigating one of the most transformative periods in history. In this age of AI and high-speed innovation, companies risk overlooking their most valuable asset: the human element. We are moving through what Jean Marie DiGiovanna aptly terms the “Next” Renaissance where leading with compassion, curiosity and courage has never been more critical. These times require Renaissance Leaders - individuals whose expertise runs both deep and wide, who cultivate curiosity, honor diversity, and innovate by leveraging collective brilliance.

Lunch options

A lunch workshop will also be offered by Lori Cortez, Vice President of Advancement at Sauk Valley Community College. Cortez will present “Who Me? Identifying and Taming Imposter Syndrome” and lunch will be provided.

A guided networking lunch session is also available. This will include lunch and a facilitator will assist with a guided networking session. Collaborate within your group or expand your network and meet other professionals.

Each year, organizers work with local eateries to provide express lunch options for attendees. Express lunch options for 2025 will be announced the week before the event.

Space is limited for both lunch sessions.

Go to midwestsummitleadership.com to get your tickets and more information.