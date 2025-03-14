Chief: Fire caused by open burning damages Dixon shed and garage

Dixon firefighters hit flames with water Friday, March 14, 2025. Dixon City and Rural firefighters responded to a garage and shed fire at 1832 W. First St. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A Dixon garage was damaged by fire Friday afternoon when an open burn ignited it.

The Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to 1825 W. First St. for a reported attached garage fire. Crews arrived at the scene to find a shed and the side of the garage on fire, according to a news release.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Dixon firefighters hit flames with water Friday, March 14, 2025. Dixon City and Rural responded to a shed fire at 1832 W. First Street. (Alex T. Paschal)

The fire was extinguished, and the house was evaluated for an extension of fire. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. There were no firefighter injuries.

All responders were clear of the scene at 2:15 p.m.

Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said that because the fire was caused by open burning, it is a good reminder that recreational fires are allowed in the city of Dixon, but they are never a good idea when it is windy, particularly on days when the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning. That warning means any outside fires can quickly spread due to a combination of a lack of humidity, vegetation dryness and wind.

The Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, the Dixon Police Department and Advance EMS.