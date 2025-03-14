Chief: Fire caused by open burning damages Dixon shed and garage

DIXON – A Dixon garage was damaged by fire Friday afternoon when an open burn ignited it.
The Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to 1825 W. First St. for a reported attached garage fire. Crews arrived at the scene to find a shed and the side of the garage on fire, according to a news release.
The fire was extinguished, and the house was evaluated for an extension of fire. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. There were no firefighter injuries.
All responders were clear of the scene at 2:15 p.m.
Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said that because the fire was caused by open burning, it is a good reminder that recreational fires are allowed in the city of Dixon, but they are never a good idea when it is windy, particularly on days when the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning. That warning means any outside fires can quickly spread due to a combination of a lack of humidity, vegetation dryness and wind.
The Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, the Dixon Police Department and Advance EMS.