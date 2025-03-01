Dixon’s candidates forum March 18 at Dixon High School

DIXON – Discover Dixon will host a candidates forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, in the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Meet the candidates who are running for seats to be decided in the April 1 consolidated election. Those local races are for City Council, Dixon Township supervisor, township clerk, township highway commissioner, township trustee, South Township supervisor, Dixon Park District commissioner, Dixon Public Schools District 170 and Sauk Valley Community College trustee.

Each candidate will be offered the chance to speak to the audience as David Hellmich of Sauk Valley Community College moderates.

For information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.