Sectional wrestling semifinals are set: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Woodstock Marian’s Nick Marchese (left) and Newman’s Zhyler Hansen start their 126 pound match at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: Advancing to the semifinals among Sauk Valley wrestlers on Friday were Morrison’s Cael Wright and Newman’s Landon Near at 106 pounds; Oregon’s Josiah Perez at 113, Isaiah Perez at 120 and Nelson Benesh at 132; Rock Falls' Logan Williamson at 138; Amboy’s Jose Lopez at 150; Newman’s Briar Ivey will face E-P’s Wyatt Goosens at 157; Newman’s Daniel Kelly at 165 and Fulton’s Skylier Crooks at 175.

Class 2A Washington Sectional: Advancing to the semifinals for Dixon were Jack Ragan (113) and Charlie Connors (138). Sterling’s Zyan Westbrook and Polo’s Lucas Nelson also both advanced to the semis at 132. Dixon and Sterling both have wrestlers who can still finish as high as third on Saturday.

Girls wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: Newman’s Blair Grennan advanced to the semifinals at 105 after winning her match in 56 seconds by pin. Akira Shick of Rock Falls also pinned her opponent at 155 in 45 seconds to reach the semifinals. Sterling’s Lillian Tunk is also in the semis after two pins at 190. Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger reached the semifinals at 130 after a pin.

Boys basketball

Newman 61, Kewanee 51: Evan Bushman scored 23 points and George Jungerman had 21 in the Comets' road win. Bushman hit seven 3-pointers and Jungerman had three as Newman pulled away in the fourth quarter after the game was tied 44-all after three.

United Township 65, Sterling 42: The Golden Warriors fell to 14-14 and 5-7 after the Western Big 6 Conference road loss.

Fulton 62, Polo 47: Jacob Voss and Braeden Brennan each scored 16 points and Landen Leu had 15 in the Steamers' road win. Gus Mumford had 15 points and JT Stephenson had 11 for Polo.

Morrison 70, Milledgeville 57: Brady Ernst led the Mustangs with 23 points, Rubright had 16 and Swaim scored 15 in the home win. Spencer Nye and Konner Johnson each scored 16 points for the Missiles and Micah Toms-Smith had 12.

Bureau Valley 63, Amboy 46: Eddie Jones scored a game-high 24 points but the Clippers fell short on the road. Logan Philhower led BV with 17 points.