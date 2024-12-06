Helen Papoccia, Brooklyn Smith lead Newman in win: Thursday’s SVM roundup

Girls basketball

Sterling 59, Alleman 30: Sterling picked up a Western Big 6 Conference win as Jossy James had a team-high 18 points, Madison Austin scored 14 and Jae James had 12.

Newman 61, Mendota 34: Helen Papoccia and Brooklyn Smith scored 15 points apiece in the Comets' win. Gisselle Martin (10 points) also scored in double figures for Newman and Lucy Oetting had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Ashton-Franklin Center 47, Morrison 31: Cameryn Winterland led the Raiders with 15 points and Drew Dawson and Audrea Dorn each scored 10 in the win.

Rochelle 64, Rock Falls 39: Miley Bickett scored 14 points and Elizabeth Lombardo had 16 in the loss for the Rockets.

Fulton 43, Milledgeville 41: Belle Curley led Fulton (2-2, 1-0) with 13 points in the road win and freshman Breliegh Hayton had 10 points. Loren Meiners led the Missiles with 11 points.

Polo 44, Oregon 38: Camrynn Jones led Polo with 15 points, Laynie Mandrell had nine and Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver scored 14.

Amboy 33, Eastland 31: Amboy got the home win as Tyrah Vaessen led the team with 14 points.

Boys wrestling

Dixon 55, Leroy 22: Dixon had five pins, two wins by forfeit, a decision and two by technical fall in the dual win.

Dixon 48, Peoria Notre Dame 20: Dixon won two matches by decision, two by forfeit and five by pin the dual win.

Oregon 60, Polo 15: Oregon had six pins in the dual win and Jakob Moser won a 4-1 decision in overtime.

Oregon 55, Fulton 18: Josiah and Isaiah Perez each won by technical fall for Oregon in the win.

Erie-Prophetstown 42, Morrison 38: E-P had five pins in the dual win: Wyatt Goosens, Jordae Crow, John Holland, Caleb Reymer and Aidan Jepson.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,265, Sterling 3,145: Preston Near’s 607 series led Sterling in the road loss.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,898, Dixon 2,649: Kara Garcia led Sterling with a 542 series and 208 game.