Eastland’s Adam Awender scores 15 in win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Eastland 56, Amboy 21: Adam Awender scored 15 points and Braden Anderson scored 14 in the Eastland win. Ezra Parker led Amboy with nine points.

Milledgeville 71, Durand 46: Micah Toms-Smith led the Missiles with 19 points in the win.

Girls basketball

Amboy 45, Polo 25: Bella Yanos led Amboy with 17 points in the road win.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,854, Rockford Christian 2,257: Cody Geil had a high game of 269 and high series of 664 in the win.

Hall 2,382, Erie-Prophetstown 2,607: Keith Goodson’s 560 led the Panthers in the loss.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,605, Rockford Christian 2,247: Madelyn Bird and Madolynn Kirby each led Dixon with a pair of 467 series.

Sterling 3,031, Geneseo 2,814: Sterling sophomore Sarah Doughty rolled a 289 game and 726 to help lead the team to a dual road win.