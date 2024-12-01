Dixon boys top Sandwich: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Rock Falls’ Autumn Weatherby looks to pass while being guarded by L-P’s Alexis Hines Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Dixon 43, Sandwich 39: The Dukes won at the at Sycamore’s Strombom Tournament to take the consolation championship.

Sterling 56, Princeton 51: At Ottawa’s Shootin’ the Rock, Nico Battaglia and Kaedon Phillips each scored 19 points in the win for Sterling.

Rock Falls 61, Geneseo 44: Kuitim Heald led the Rockets with 21 points in the road win.

Sherrard 61, Newman 38: George Jungerman led the Comets with 13 points in the loss to finish fourth at Oregon. He also earned a spot on the Oregon all-tournament team.

North Boone 55, Oregon 48: Kade Girton scored 23 points for Oregon in the loss. Girton was also named tournament.

Oregon 62, Genoa-Kingston 57: Nole Campos had 12 points, and Girton added 15 in the win to take seventh.

South Beloit 65, Newman 44: Evan Bushman’s 11 points led the Comets with George Jungerman chipping in 10 in the loss. Coltan Porter led South Beloit with 27 points and Ross Robertson had 20.

Morrison 55, Milledgeville 44: Dawson Hepner led Morrison with 30 points in the win, hitting six 3-pointers. Konner Johnson led the Missiles with 10 points. The Mustangs outscored Milledgeville 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

Morrison 61, Marengo 33: Hepner had 20 more points in the win as the Mustangs took ninth at the Oregon tournament.

Woodstock Marian 64, Milledgeville 54: Micah-Toms Smith scored 19 points and Karter Livengood added 12 as the Missiles took 12th at the Oregon tournament.

Orion 59, Fulton 36: Jace Bielenberg and Owen Van Zuiden each scored 10 points for Fulton (2-2) in the loss.

Indian Creek 52, AFC 33: The Raiders finished as runner-up at their home tournament after falling in the title game.

Other scores

Rockford Christian 77, South Beloit 73 (Oregon tourney championship)

Durand 63, West Carroll 59 (A-FC fifth-place game)

Girls basketball

La Salle-Peru 52, Rock Falls 16: Elizabeth Lombardo’s nine points led the Rockets. Brianna Ruppert led L-P with 16 points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 43, South Beloit 40: At the South Beloit tourney, the Raiders won the third-place game as Audree Dorn led the team with 14 points. Cameryn Winterland earned all-tournament

Boys bowling

Oregon 3101, West Central 1473: Matthew Stahl had a 297 in the dual win for Oregon.

Oregon 2848, Abingdon-Avon 2316: Caleb Ehrler led the Hawks with a 610 series and Gavvin Surmo rolled a 605, followed by Stahl’s 603.

Oregon’s Keene 12th on Friday: Oregon took 8th among 14 schools with a 4,685 tally. RJ Keene led Oregon with a 1,041 to take 12th.

Girls bowling

Sterling takes third: The Golden Warriors took third at the Rock Island Invitational, as sophomore Sarah Doughty finished strong to take third individually with a 1,174 series. Doughty’s 247 was also tied for high game for the tournament with Harlem’s Allison Roberts, who took second. Harlem’s Ashlin Teves was individual winner. Doughty’s 665 three-game series was the tournament high.

Harlem (5,408) took first, and Lockport (5,068) was runner-up. Dixon (4,051) was eighth.

Oregon 1779, West Central 1556: Savannah Nagy led the Hawks with a 437 series to open the season with a win.

Abingdon-Avon 2036, Oregon 2076: Nagy again led the Hawks, rolling a 522 series.